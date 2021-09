The Braves got ahead early, but the Rockies responded quickly and were able to hold off a late charge by Atlanta in order to pick up the 5-4 win on the road. In a potential signal that this was going to be a different week when compared to last week, the Braves actually got on the board first in this one! The Braves got three straight hits with one out in the first inning, as Freddie Freeman cashed in Jorge Soler’s double with an RBI single of his own to put the Braves up 1-0 after one.

