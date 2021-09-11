Will investors change behavior after the pandemic?
The COVID-19 pandemic may end up changing our lives in some significant ways. To cite one example, it's likely we'll see a lot more people continue to work remotely, now that they've seen the effectiveness of tools such as video-conferencing. Education, too, may be forever changed in some ways. Perhaps just as important, though, is how many people may now think more about the future – including how they invest.www.theloopnewspaper.com
Comments / 0