Fields leads Stony Brook over Colgate 24-3

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team shut out Stony Brook University, 4-0, on Thursday, Sept. 2 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Junior Alexis Rothmann (Norwell, Mass.) scored her first career goal early in the first half, giving the Friars a 1-0 lead. Fifth-year Amber Birchwell (Mastic, N.Y.) started off the scoring for Providence in the second half, scoring off a corner in the 55th minute. Birchwell now has 38 career points and is currently ranked 16th among the program's all-time scoring leaders. Sophomore Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass) scored off a pass from sophomore Kyla Gallagher (Farmington, Conn.) in the 61st minute. Gallagher closed out the scoring for the Friars in the 63rd minute, notching her second goal on Chapey Field this season. Sophomore Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, N.J.) earned her second shutout of the season.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO