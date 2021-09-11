CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fields leads Stony Brook over Colgate 24-3

SFGate
 5 days ago

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tyquell Fields threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Stony Brook to a 24-3 victory over Colgate on Saturday. Ty Son Lawton added a rushing score and finished with 134 yards on the ground, going over 1,000 for his career. Jacob Jaworski kicked...

www.sfgate.com

