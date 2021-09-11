CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Use Live Overlay On The Oculus Quest 2

By Kyle Melnick
vrscout.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn how to take your VR gameplay videos to the next level on the Oculus Quest using this neat little feature. Available now on Oculus Quest headsets as part of update v29, Live Overlay allows you to layer yourself over VR gameplay using your smartphone camera, no editing or green screen equipment required. All you need is a compatible iPhone and a flat surface in which to place it. While not as impressive as mixed reality capture, this is still a great tool for those looking to take their VR gameplay videos to the next level without having to invest in additional equipment.

