Kern County, CA

Catching jackrabbits for the LA dog tracks

By Jon Hammond
theloopnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my brother Lawrence and I were teenagers in the 1930s, we used to work for old Bill Browning catching jackrabbits outside Delano. He was an oldtimer, the first white baby born in Kern County and he once owned half of Delano. He was a bootlegger during Prohibition, and he was a great guy. He used to sell big jackrabbits to the greyhound dog tracks in LA for $1 apiece. When he had an order for 40 or 50 jackrabbits, then we would go set up nets out west of Delano in the alkali scrub, in the sagebrush where there were thousands of rabbits. We put up net wire with a long lane, a wing going out on either side of the opening and a catch pen at the end of the lane.

www.theloopnewspaper.com

DEL RIO, TX
