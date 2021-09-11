Oh my God, there's a child on the tracks!

At first sight, this looked innocent and harmless, but the more I think about it, it's probably best to alert all of the red flags. Buckle up for this one, it's a doozy. I reached out to the person who posted this on her Facebook page – let's just call her "Felicia" to protect her identity. I told her I had so many questions and that I needed to figure out what in God's name is actually going on here. Felicia lives in Fall River and discovered this note on the window of her vehicle right outside of her house. It's a parking garage ticket from August 14, 2021, that reads "I Miss You" on the back in black pen.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO