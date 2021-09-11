CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Don't let debt derail your retirement

By Lance Patton
theloopnewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebt poses a growing threat to the financial security of many Americans - and not just college graduates with exorbitant student loans. Recent studies by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College (CRR) and the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) reveal an alarming trend: The percentage of older Americans with debt is at its highest level in almost 30 years, and the amount and types of debt are on the rise.

www.theloopnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

Spotlight on Finance: Retirement Planning in the Pandemic’s Wake

By Andrew Alessi, CFP, Senior Vice President, Key Private Bank ALBANY – The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting financial uncertainty – including widespread layoffs and stock market volatility – have taken a toll on many Americans’ short- and long-term budgeting and savings goals, particularly when it comes to retirement planning. Facing immediate and difficult decisions, by […]
ALBANY, NY
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Check Could Grow by This Much in 2022

Is your Social Security payment about to see one of its biggest boosts in 30 years? Recent data from the federal government suggests the answer might be “yes.”. In the 1970s, an inflation adjustment — called a cost of living adjustment, or COLA — was added to the Social Security program to protect beneficiaries from increases in inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Age#Retirement Savings#Medical Debt#Student Loans#Americans#Ebri#Crr#Npb Financial Group#Llc#Finra#Msrb#Sipc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Detroit Free Press

Got debt, want to retire early or need long-term healthcare? Don't max out your 401(k)

The standard advice to maximize your 401(k) is excellent, but it doesn't suit everyone all the time. There are a few reasons why contributing as much as you can to your retirement fund might not make sense, at least not some years. That's because a traditional 401(k) locks your money away until you are 59 ½. Early withdrawal is allowed, but only in limited circumstances or with a tax penalty. It is not the only way to set aside money for retirement, either.
PERSONAL FINANCE
etftrends.com

When It Comes to Retirement Savings, Don’t Delay

“Better late than never” is an oft-used saying, and it may have some relevance in some pursuits. Planning for retirement isn’t one of those situations. In fact, delaying saving for retirement can have dire consequences for investors. Simple math dictates that saving retirement is very much a “better earlier than late” proposition. For example, a worker that starts contributing $6,000 to an individual retirement account (IRA) at age 28 and continues doing so through age 65 will have $890,000 in retirement savings, assuming 6% annual portfolio growth.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Don't Let These 4 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement

You may not get everything you think you will. Working while collecting could pose problems. The program’s trust funds are being depleted. Social Security is the foundation of many Americans' retirement plans. Despite its importance to so many people, the program's design and funding mechanisms serve up plenty of potentially unexpected twists that could catch you by surprise if you're not careful.
BUSINESS
Richmond.com

Kiplinger's Personal Finance: Tackle your debt before retirement

Adults today are nearing and entering retirement with more debt than previous generations. Americans ages 50 to 59 had $3.4 trillion in debt in 2021’s first quarter, twice as much as 20 years ago after adjusting for inflation, according to data from the New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel and Equifax.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy