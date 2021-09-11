Don't let debt derail your retirement
Debt poses a growing threat to the financial security of many Americans - and not just college graduates with exorbitant student loans. Recent studies by the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College (CRR) and the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) reveal an alarming trend: The percentage of older Americans with debt is at its highest level in almost 30 years, and the amount and types of debt are on the rise.www.theloopnewspaper.com
