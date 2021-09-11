Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

A lot of 49ers fans are screaming for this to happen, and they may be onto something. Take a look at three reasons we think Trey Lance should start Week 2. No. I actually think San Francisco 49ers rookie sensation Trey Lance would be better off sitting behind current signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo for some time before being thrown into the fire. I do have the ability to look at things from a different lens, though, and I think it would be interesting to take a sort of “Devil’s Advocate” approach with this topic.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO