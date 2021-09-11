CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Cover picture for the articleKirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.

Mark Mills
5d ago

I thought it was supposed to be the OSU secondary which was suspect, but the entire defense finally payed as a unit.....a BAD unit.

Kaleidoscope Eyes
5d ago

Face it. If Ohio st didn’t play in the little ten, they would be an average, run of the mill team.

steve
4d ago

He’s right better coached and out played congrats ducks 🦆 from a buckeye fan

Ohio State Buckeyes
