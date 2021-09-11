Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans
Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.fansided.com
