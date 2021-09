Arkansas has been hit with a $100,000 fine from the SEC for fans storming the field after the Razorbacks took down No. 15-ranked Texas in Fayetteville. Considering everything the Razorback football program has been through over the last few years, it’s no surprise to see Hogs fans had one common reaction to the news out of the SEC office: worth it.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO