Ohio State

Oregon safety trolls Ohio State recruits with savage burn after huge upset in Columbus

By Cody Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon knocked off Ohio State in The Horseshoe and a Ducks safety had a trolling message for a few recruits in attendance to see the Buckeyes. Despite being two-touchdown underdogs, the Oregon Ducks went on the road to Columbus (more than 2,400 miles away from home in Eugene) in front of a juiced-up crowd and delivered a statement with a 35-28 win over No. 3-ranked Ohio State. It was the type of upset that reverberates throughout the sport and in the College Football Playoff race.

FanSided

