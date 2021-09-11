Last-minute rally lifts Husson football past Plymouth State
A last-minute drive by the Husson University football team in its season opener a week ago fell 3 yards short of victory. Facing similar circumstances in a non-conference clash with Plymouth State University on Saturday afternoon, Eagles quarterback Nic Visser hit senior wide receiver Tyler Halls of Lisbon with an 18-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining to give Husson a dramatic 10-7 victory at Panther Field in Plymouth, New Hampshire.bangordailynews.com
