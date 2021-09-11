CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Matola Gas Company, CNG Holdings, Delta Natural Gas Energy

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

The latest research on "Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market worth $ 2.7 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market by Gas Type (CNG, RNG, Hydrogen), Material Type (Metal, Carbon, Glass), Tank Type (Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4), Application (Fuel, Transportation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The global CNG, RNG, and hydrogen tanks market is expected to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 2.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Government initiatives emphasizing on adoption of clean fuel and growth in number natural and fuel cell electric vehicles are expected to drive the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
fxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Showing Signs of a Top

Natural gas markets have gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Friday, before rallying to fill that gap. By doing so, we read into more resistance, and have since formed a bit of a shooting star. Because of this, I believe that the natural gas markets will show a bit of hesitation in this area, and therefore I think we could see a significant pullback. The $5.00 level could be interesting, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and perhaps even more importantly it is where the last major impulsive candlestick formed.
TRAFFIC
Street.Com

Now Is a Good Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks

Jumpin' Jack Flash, it's a gas, gas, gas. I have no idea what Mick Jagger was trying to say with those lyrics to the classic Rolling Stones song, but I do know that natural gas prices have been jumpin' all around the world. I am in Brazil now, a country...
TRAFFIC
houstonmirror.com

Russian natural gas reserves to last another century Gazprom

Russia's state-run energy giant Gazprom estimates the country's reserves of natural gas will last 100 years with some deposits capable of delivering the fuel until 2132. "Russia's gas reserves, Gazprom's gas reserves, are the largest in the world, and we won't face supply problems during the next 100 years," Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said during the International Business Congress (IBC).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Cng#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Matola Gas Company#Cng Holdings#Delta Natural Gas Energy#Htf Mi#Legal Lrb Employment#Slg#Gigajoule Group#Associated Gas#Light Duty Vehicles#Key Players
houstonmirror.com

Digital Handwriting Market Increasing Investment is expected to boost Market Growth

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Digital Handwriting Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Moleskine,, Nokia Oyj, Wacom,, HP Enterprise Development,, NeoLab Convergence, Inc.,, Livescribe Inc.,, Maxell Holdings Ltd., Canon Inc.,, Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd,, Apple Inc.,, Toshiba Corporation, & Xcallibre etc.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Pressure Relief Valve Sales To Top 25 Mn Units By 2031

As per Persistence Market Research analysis, the global pressure relief valves market is projected to be valued at around US$ 4.4 Bn in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031. Expansion of end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, and others, coupled with implementation of strict regulation codes for pressure relief valves is augmenting market growth.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Natural Gas Stocks Were On Fire This Week

Natural gas is at its best level in years. Hurricanes have helped push prices higher. Shares of several natural gas stocks rallied more than 10% this week. Leading the charge were Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL), Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK), which jumped between 10% and 16% since last Friday. Surging natural gas prices fueled a rally in the sector.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Breakout Of Natural Gas ETF Fuelled By Seasonal Strength

Just two weeks ago, I shared a breakout setup for natural gas and wondered, “Is it time for natural gas ETF to head much higher?”. That question is being answered this week, as the United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSE:UNG) has surged and broken out to new multi-week highs. Today’s...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
murphyshockeylaw.net

Cotton Yarn Winding Machine Market 2021 Outlook, Demand, Regional Analysis, Industry Value Chain

Reports Globe has launched a new market research on 2021-2027 Cotton Yarn Winding Machine Market with over 100+ market Tables and Figures, Pie Charts, Graphs spread over easy-to-understand pages and detailed analysis. The global research report provides an in-depth picture of the largest competitors with strategic analysis, trends and unforeseen conditions for small and macro companies, valuation analysis and an overall summary of the expected amount. Its expert knowledge and in-depth reports on major and minor drivers, market share, key segments and geographical analysis. In addition, key players, significant collaborations, mergers and acquisitions have innovation trends and business policies discussed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced data with reference to international position and trend, size, share, growth, trend analysis, sections and forecast.
Street.Com

Henry Hub Remains the Center of Natural Gas Markets

The structure of the U.S. natural gas market has evolved over time and become the most competitive, efficient, transparent, and liquid natural gas market in the world. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, the deregulation of natural gas wellhead prices revolutionized the industry and transformed the wholesale natural gas market. Market liberalization allowed the price to be determined based on market dynamics and demand and supply interaction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Construction Sealants Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants' demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating for any movement or stresses that the buildings may be subjected to post-construction. Sealants improve the durability of repaired joints and provide an effective means to augment the building's overall sustainability without substituting existing construction materials.The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand in residential buildings.
CONSTRUCTION
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Stocks To Buy?

While global crude oil demand plummeted in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns, Shell estimates that LNG (liquified natural gas) demand increased marginally to 360 million metric tons. The U.S. has emerged as a key LNG exporter. What are the best LNG stocks to buy?. Article continues below advertisement. Over the years,...
TRAFFIC
NWI.com

Futures File: Natural gas price explodes

Natural gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 12 months, reaching $5.06 per million British Thermal Units (BTUs) early Friday morning. (A BTU is the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit.) It has been over 12 years since...
TRAFFIC
Business Insider

Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

The oil sector has lately been hogging the limelight after a spectacular recovery that has set the sector as one of the top performers in the current year. However, it's natural gas bulls who have been having a real ball with natural gas trading at its highest levels since 2014, outpacing oil and many other commodities.
TRAFFIC
Midland Reporter-Telegram

ExxonMobil begins certification of its natural gas

ExxonMobil is seeking to reinforce the credibility of its efforts to reduce its methane emissions, starting from operations at its Poker Lake facilities in New Mexico. The multinational oil giant is partnering with the non-profit MiQ, an independent validator, to begin the certification process for natural gas coming from its Poker Lake operations in the Permian Basin. Certified natural gas validates emissions reduction efforts and helps customers meet their emissions goals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Alumina refinery in Brazil to switch to natural gas

New Fortress Energy said it reached a 15-year supply agreement to facilitate the transition. US-based New Fortress Energy (NFE) announced September 9 that it reached a 15-year agreement to supply natural gas to an alumina refinery in Brazil. NFE s... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

GlobalData: Mexico to increase reliance on US natural gas

Steven Ho, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Mexico has always relied on imported natural gas, but this reached a record high of 6800 million ft3/d in June 2021 due to increased power demand, hot weather, and greater industrial demand. Indeed, the country has been preparing additional pipeline capacity for imported natural gas to ensure industrial demand is met. Luckily, supply far outweighs demand in North America, largely thanks to the US and Canada.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy