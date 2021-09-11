Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Matola Gas Company, CNG Holdings, Delta Natural Gas Energy

Natural gas markets have gapped lower to kick off the trading session on Friday, before rallying to fill that gap. By doing so, we read into more resistance, and have since formed a bit of a shooting star. Because of this, I believe that the natural gas markets will show a bit of hesitation in this area, and therefore I think we could see a significant pullback. The $5.00 level could be interesting, as it is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and perhaps even more importantly it is where the last major impulsive candlestick formed.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO