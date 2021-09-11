'Like an eternal flame': Americans honor the fallen on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11
Twenty years after hijackers slammed airplanes into New York City's World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington, Americans came together on Saturday to remember the nearly 3,000 killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and reflect on how the attacks reshaped society and tipped the country into an intractable war.
