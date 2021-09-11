CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

New business offers a way to help declutter and organize your space

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago

By Hannah Caver, for The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE — Megan Warren, Shipshape and Organized Spaces (S.O.S) owner, is helping bring organization to homes and offices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eohB9_0btJEZy700

Photo: Megan Warren owner of S.O.S.

Warren, originally from Oregon, says her family moved to Trussville to be closer to family.

“My husband is from Alabama, and all his family is from Alabama, and we met in Oregon and got married,” Warren said. “Fourteen years later, we had the opportunity with his work to choose where we live, and so we chose to come to Trussville because we have visited over the years and have fallen in love with it.”

Warren explains how the community has embraced her and her family, and it also helps that the schools in Trussville have a strong reputation.

“ I don’t think we could have made a better choice for a place to move to,” Warren said.

According to the Shipshape Your Space website, Warren has been organizing and decluttering for as long as she can remember. She has two children and knows the importance of balance in your home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D6Xcu_0btJEZy700

Photo: ShipShape & Organize Space

“Basically, I will help them declutter, organize, try to help [clients] find the best storage bins or shelving that is necessary for the space,” Warren said. “I will help [clients] design a space, like a mudroom or an office area, so that it flows better. Pretty much anything they want me to do that’s what’s fun about it because each job is different. I will also help them come up with a better system for paperwork in their office or home office so that things flow better.”

Warren knows each space is different, so she makes sure to put all her effort into designing a space unique to each client.

“ It’s not really like a cookie-cutter thing that I do with each client, each space is different, and client is different, so I really try to pay attention to their style in their home or office, and try to meet their needs specifically,” Warren said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Snyp9_0btJEZy700

Photo: ShipShape & Organize Space

All it takes to declutter and organize your space is to contact Megan Warren on Facebook at Shipshape & Organized Spaces or her website at www.shipshapeyourspace.com, or call her at (541) 891-7100 and set up a consultation. Warren offers different packages located on her website to meet each client’s needs.

For helping find a way to stay organized going back to school, S.O.S. was recognized in the Lane County August – September 2020 edition on MOM magazine.

“The ultimate goal is to make whatever space that is causing them stress a more peaceful space for them so that they can utilize it so that it is functional and efficient,” Warren said.

Comments / 0

 

ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

