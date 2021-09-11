CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Columbia Fire Department comments on the passing of former Columbia Fire Chief William Markgraf

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AToMx_0btJEJ5j00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Retired Fire Chief William "Bill" H. Markgraf, 84, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sept. 10.

Markgraf worked for the City of Columbia as Chief of the Columbia Fire Department for 23 years from 1988 to 2011.

"Chief Markgraf helped make the Columbia Fire Department what it is today," said City Manager John Glascock. "He strove to make the department innovative, highly respectable and responsive to the citizens it serves."

Markgraf served more than 55 years in fire services, working for 11 years as Fire Chief at University City. He was also the Director of Fire Science and taught fire science programs at Columbia College.

Markgraf was an active member of the community, serving as a member of the Rotary Club Downtown Columbia where he served as President for one year.

He became a member of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors in November of 1994 and was recognized as the Ambassador of the Year in 1998.

The post Columbia Fire Department comments on the passing of former Columbia Fire Chief William Markgraf appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Protesters escorted off Southern Boone school property as mask mandate takes effect

Southern Boone Elementary School started requiring masks Friday after Superintendent Christopher Felmlee announced the school hit its benchmark to send the school into a temporary mask mandate. Felmlee said 15% of students are out of school due to COVID-19 cases, with 82 students quarantined, five active student cases and one active staff case. The post Protesters escorted off Southern Boone school property as mask mandate takes effect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County Commission announces the hiring of the new emergency management director

Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Commission announced hiring the new Emergency Management Director for Cole County/Jefferson City. Nicholas Tietsort will take over Emergency Management operations beginning Oct. 18. Tietsort was the former emergency management director from Audrain County since 2018. Tietsort previously worked in law enforcement as a deputy sheriff with the Audrain The post Cole County Commission announces the hiring of the new emergency management director appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
University City, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County lawyers ask commission to move courthouse murals

The effort spearheaded by Rusty Antel and Gary Oxenhandler asks the county commission to take out murals placed on the landings of the courthouse steps. The lawyers say the depictions in some of them of people being whipped and hanged sends the wrong message to people either visiting the courthouse or defending themselves in a criminal case. The post Boone County lawyers ask commission to move courthouse murals appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glascock
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City Board of Education votes to keep COVID-19 reentry plan in place

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Board of Education voted Thursday night to keep the JC Schools' COVID-19 reentry plan in place and will reevaluate around the 30th day of school. Public comment mainly consisted of debating over masks for students in schools. Watch the meeting replay in the player below. It's an ongoing The post Jefferson City Board of Education votes to keep COVID-19 reentry plan in place appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia College#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy