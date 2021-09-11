COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Retired Fire Chief William "Bill" H. Markgraf, 84, of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sept. 10.

Markgraf worked for the City of Columbia as Chief of the Columbia Fire Department for 23 years from 1988 to 2011.

"Chief Markgraf helped make the Columbia Fire Department what it is today," said City Manager John Glascock. "He strove to make the department innovative, highly respectable and responsive to the citizens it serves."

Markgraf served more than 55 years in fire services, working for 11 years as Fire Chief at University City. He was also the Director of Fire Science and taught fire science programs at Columbia College.

Markgraf was an active member of the community, serving as a member of the Rotary Club Downtown Columbia where he served as President for one year.

He became a member of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors in November of 1994 and was recognized as the Ambassador of the Year in 1998.

The post Columbia Fire Department comments on the passing of former Columbia Fire Chief William Markgraf appeared first on ABC17NEWS .