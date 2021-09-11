'Remembering our fallen': 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Lambeau Field

Across Northeast Wisconsin over the weekend there were a handful of 9/11 memorial stair climbs aimed to remember our fallen.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

On Saturday morning thousands gathered at Lambeau Field to participate in the 9th annual climb.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Participants climbed around the steps of the stadium climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories, the height of the fallen World Trade Center towers.

This event was hosted by Pierce Manufacturing and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Organizers say they had nearly three thousand people in attendance and say it’s one of their biggest events yet.

“When you think about it there were close to three thousand people that lost their lives during 9/11 whether it was at the Trade Center, the Pentagon, or in Pennsylvania. So when you look that we almost had three thousand people climb today and take all that into consideration that all those people would not be here today. So it’s really important for us to remember 9/11 what happened that day in our history, not only just for the 343 firefighters that lost their lives but for the pilots and all the families that were affected,” said Eric Schmidlkofer, Pierce Manufacturing event coordinator.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

The 9/11 stair climb benefits the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Green Bay Metro Fire Department