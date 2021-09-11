CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recluses and Reality

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProgramming note: Tomorrow, Sunday, I'll be hosting another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio in the UK at 5.30pm British Summer Time (that's 12.30pm North American Eastern/9.30am Pacific). You can listen from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

A Se'nnight of Steyn, September 6-12

On this anniversary weekend of 9/11, Mark will be here later today with a poem and a song on different aspects of our lost war. His column for this wretched and humiliating milestone was unsparing. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:
Hold Page 37, Foot of Column Six

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which starts with a brisk update of global developments before Mark tries, unsuccessfully, to conceal his breathless excitement at the latest thrilling development in the Durham investigation. There's a comparison of the past and the future, Republican-Democrat style, in Mark's Mailbox - plus in The Hundred Years Ago Show news of Afghans and insurgents, before we round things out with an anthem for our times.
God Bless America

We have come to the close of this miserable anniversary weekend. You know my feelings on the horrible inert passivity of the official observances, and of the loss of the wider war. But even the Internet cannot live on fecklessness, betrayal and elite contempt alone. So, as a palate cleanser for this wretched occasion, I thought we'd round things out with a musical remembrance and some pure unabashed love of country in a special audio edition of our Song of the Week. To help tell the story of "God Bless America", we'll hear Irving Berlin's great anthem sung by Kate Smith and Céline Dion (courtesy of my friends at Piccolo Studios in Montreal); by the composer himself - and by Congressional leaders, spontaneously, on the steps of the Capitol in the immediate wake of 9/11. We'll explore the song's origins in the First World War, and in a long forgotten ethnic novelty called "When Mose With His Nose Leads The Band".
Fairytale Dreams Meet Reality Nightmares

This series follows U.K. residents Dick Strawbridge and his partner Angel Adoree as they leave their two-bedroom apartment for a beautiful 45-room chateau in northern France. The only problem is it doesn't have electricity, water, or proper plumbing. Lt. Col. Dick Strawbridge and his partner Angel Adoree work tirelessly to...
Two decades of living in the new reality

My great-niece was born on September 11, 2000. The next year, her first birthday, her mom was arranging a party for her with family and friends. Then the Twin Towers fell and the birthday party was over. Mom was heart broken. Today her daughter is lovely and 21 and entering...
Live Around the Planet: Thursday September 16th

Thank you for all your questions. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay can be heard here. UPDATE! We'll be going live in about fifteen minutes, so do get ready to fire off your questions via the comment form below. See you at the top of the hour. And to listen simply click the livestream feed.
The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan Told They Cannot Limit Free Speech

British royal family news shows that the collective public opinion of Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continues its steep downward slide in the UK where they were once seen as viable changemakers. Numbers don’t lie and a new survey shows that their popularity has plummeted from once decent standings.
Hilarious ‘self-own’ Tucker Carlson graphic goes viral

It looked as though Fox’s Tucker Carlson was being trolled by his own show when a caption popped up briefly while he was onscreen, seemingly describing the TV host as “dangerous”.Carlson’s head and shoulders filled the screen while he spoke to the camera, and the chyron running along the bottom of the screen read: “This man is a danger to the country,” followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight.Presumably, the caption was intended to refer to General Mark Milley, as Carlson was devoting the segment of his show to slamming the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen Milley reportedly...
The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
Bill Maher Responds To Whoopi Goldberg, Sounds Off On Use Of ‘Black National Anthem’

Bill Maher has sounded off on the whole situation with Whoopi Goldberg and the use of the Black National Anthem at NFL games. To recap what happened, Maher spoke on his HBO show Real Time about the NFL kicking off its first game of the season by playing both “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black National Anthem, also known by the title “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Royal Family News: Prince Andrew Wanted To Be King, Plotted To Push Prince Charles Out?

British royal family news shows that right now Prince Andrew is up to his ears in controversy and scandal after being named in a civil suit accusing him of sexual assault. According to one royal watcher, egregious behavior is in “Randy Andy’s” playbook. Nigel Cawthorne told Sky News, “Well, certainly the Queen is sticking by him, she insists that he is kept on as Colonel-in-Chief of the Grenadier Guards, although many senior military people really don’t want that because he can’t appear in public very easily.”
Howard Stern Slams Joe Rogan for Taking Ivermectin and 'Sh-head' Anti-Vaxxers

Howard Stern is continuing to criticize people who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19, and he’s now set his sights on Joe Rogan after the controversial podcast host revealed he took ivermectin to treat his COVID diagnosis, rather than get vaccinated. Last week, Rogan ranted on a podcast about the...
