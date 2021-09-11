Lukaku reveals Stamford Bridge dream after euphoric brace in front of Chelsea fans

At fulltime it ended Chelsea 3 Aston Villa 0 and it was a match of debuts, first goals and patience that saw the blues leave Stamford Bridge with all three points. Saul made his debut that ended quite unceremoniously which I will allude to later on, Romelu Lukaku made his second home debut and Mateo Kovacic scored his first goal Stamford Bridge. So you could say it was straightforward win for Chelsea well that isn’t entirely the case. There were spells of Aston Villa pressure that made it looked likely that they would of scored but thankfully due to resilient defending and Edouard Mendy brilliance that did not happen. Despite the pressure, the players always found a way out and closed the game out in the second half with two goals that put the result out of doubt. There was a lot of rotation and the team still performed at the high level they have shown this season so far and that is really a testament to the talent that is littered within this squad.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO