Premier League

Lukaku reveals Stamford Bridge dream after euphoric brace in front of Chelsea fans

By Daniel Edwards
goal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belgium star netted his first home goal for the Blues, 10 years after arriving in west London for his first stint at the club. Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku admitted that he fulfilled a childhood fantasy in finally opening his account in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful. The Belgium...

