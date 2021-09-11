CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google One adds a middle-ground 5TB storage plan

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 5 days ago

Google One hasn't had great storage choices if you're a heavy-duty user — you've either had to 'settle' for 2TB at $10 per month or jump to 10TB at an eye-watering $50 per month. Thankfully, there's now an in-between option. 9to5Google noticed Google has quietly added a 5TB plan for $25 per month, or $250 per year. That's half what you'd pay for the 10TB tier, and certainly a better bargain if you didn't need that much more than the 2TB plan could offer.

