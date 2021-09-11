Trending news headlines in Kailua Kona
(KAILUA KONA, HI) What’s going on in Kailua Kona? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Global infectious disease expert: 'Hawaii forgot what was making Hawaii safe'
A global infectious disease expert believes the best way for Hawaii to get a handle on Delta and other variants of the coronavirus is to restore pre-travel testing and implement post-travel testing for everyone entering the state – regardless of vaccination status. Renowned epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant was part of... Read more
He is right, and the leaders should listen, but they haven't been listening to people like Doctor Brilliant. Instead they have been listening to business interests like the hotels and airlines, and they want a vaccine card, like a credit card , and want to manage the pandemic with flawed and inappropriate legeslation.Like the war on Drugs, they want to create a criminalised and disenfranchised class in the process of removing a threat to public health. This vaccine mandate is similarly misguided
Yup. We were able to bring numbers down and avoid uncontrollable surges when the vaccine wasn't even available. It's great that we opened up again but they relaxed too many restrictions too fast. And many Felt because we brought our numbers down and we're open again that we are over the pandemic. Messed it up for a majority of us.
With many rooms empty, hotels offer deserving reward to frontline healthcare heroes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The recent slow-down in tourism has left many hotels with empty rooms. Now, dozens of properties are offering free staycations to Hawaii’s worn-out frontline medical workers. The program is called “Hotels for Healthcare Heroes” and was launched by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association. It will start... Read more
The headline should actually read, 'Hotels Made Their Money Over the Summer Already (Even Under the Covid Environment), Now Attempt to Do Something Good In the Eyes of the Public Since Visitors Are Gone"
They all need to be boycotted.Not one red cent to any of them that is going along with forcing people to vaccineAnd allowing themselves to be the Gestapo of a rogue government.I hope hundreds of people call and make reservations and all cancel over and over again.
Police Seek 7 People for Questioning in Agricultural Thefts Along Hāmākua Coast
Authorities seek the publicʻs help in identifying seven individuals for questioning in several agricultural thefts occurring in the Pepe‘ekeō and Hāmākua areas. In all, about 1,500 pounds of fruit were stolen with a value of $5,000 to $6,000. Stolen produce included durian, mangosteen, lemons, avocadoes, and lychee. The thefts took... Read more
DOH: 8 deaths, 747 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide Friday
The Department of Health (DOH) announced 747 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday, bringing the cumulative number to 70,320. 140 new cases were reported in Hawaii County, 43 in Kauai County, 100 on Maui, 2 on Molokai, 456 on Oahu, and 6 cases out of state. The positivity rate is... Read more
If only our Governor and lieutenant Governor weren't paid off by PfizerThey would be getting sites put together for the antibody treatments that save lives and have far less complications but they would rather put your health in jeopardy with a vaccine that's proven to fail versus a treatment that saves life