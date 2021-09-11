Trending news headlines in Kailua Kona

(KAILUA KONA, HI) What’s going on in Kailua Kona? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Global infectious disease expert: 'Hawaii forgot what was making Hawaii safe' A global infectious disease expert believes the best way for Hawaii to get a handle on Delta and other variants of the coronavirus is to restore pre-travel testing and implement post-travel testing for everyone entering the state – regardless of vaccination status. Renowned epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant was part of...

With many rooms empty, hotels offer deserving reward to frontline healthcare heroes HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The recent slow-down in tourism has left many hotels with empty rooms. Now, dozens of properties are offering free staycations to Hawaii's worn-out frontline medical workers. The program is called "Hotels for Healthcare Heroes" and was launched by the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association. It will start...

Police Seek 7 People for Questioning in Agricultural Thefts Along Hāmākua Coast Authorities seek the publicʻs help in identifying seven individuals for questioning in several agricultural thefts occurring in the Pepe'ekeō and Hāmākua areas. In all, about 1,500 pounds of fruit were stolen with a value of $5,000 to $6,000. Stolen produce included durian, mangosteen, lemons, avocadoes, and lychee. The thefts took...

