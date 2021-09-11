CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Storm Lake news wrap: What’s trending

Storm Lake News Beat
Storm Lake News Beat
 5 days ago

(STORM LAKE, IA) The news in Storm Lake never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Storm Lake / ktiv.com

Driver charged with OWI after colliding with school bus in Storm Lake, IA

Driver charged with OWI after colliding with school bus in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - No injuries were reported, and a driver has been arrested, after a car collided with a bus in Storm Lake, Iowa Thursday morning. The Storm Lake Police Department says the accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Lakeshore Drive and 120th Avenue. The bus was carrying students at the time of the accident. Read more

Storm Lake / siouxlandnews.com

Woman chagred with OWI after hitting Storm Lake CSD bus

Woman chagred with OWI after hitting Storm Lake CSD bus

STORM LAKE, Iowa — A Storm Lake woman was charged with OWI after hitting a Storm Lake CSD bus Thursday morning. Police say on Thursday, September 9th, about 7:30 a.m., they were called to the intersection of East Lakeshore Drive and 120th Avenue in Storm Lake for a report of a vehicle accident involving a Storm Lake Community School District School Bus carrying students. Read more

Storm Lake / stormlakeradio.com

Driver of Vehicle That Collided With School Bus Charged With OWI

Driver of Vehicle That Collided With School Bus Charged With OWI

More information has been released regarding an early morning accident that involved a Storm Lake Community School District school bus that was carrying students. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, the accident occurred around 7:30 this (Thur) morning at the intersection of East Lakeshore Drive and 120th Avenue. An investigation determined that a 2005 Chrysler 300, driven by 23-year-old Shantara McDonald of Storm Lake, was headed eastbound on East Lakeshore Drive. Police allege that McDonald lost control while making a right turn at the intersection of 120th Avenue, and struck the school bus. The bus was stopped at the intersection facing north. The Chrysler 300 sustained disabling damage, and is considered a total loss. Read more

Storm Lake / kicdam.com

No Students Hurt in Crash Involving Storm Lake School Bus

No Students Hurt in Crash Involving Storm Lake School Bus

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– No one was hurt when a bus carrying students from the Storm Lake Community School District was involved in a crash Thursday morning. Police say that crash occurred around 7:30 when 23-year-old Shantara McDonald of Storm Lake allegedly lost control while making a right turn at the intersection of East Lakeshore Drive and 120th Avenue leading to the collision. Read more

