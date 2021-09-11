News wrap: Top stories in Socorro

(SOCORRO, NM) What’s going on in Socorro? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Law and Order: Socorro Police Department The following items were taken from reports at the Socorro Police Department. A victim reported at 12:54 p.m. an unknown suspect cashed a check at Vett's Home and Garden LLC at 380 Vervain in Mesilla Park in the amount of $247. The victim said he did not authorize the check. A copy of the check was provided. No signature was used for the check. At this time there are no suspects.

Faith Lucero scores lone goal in Lady Warriors' win over St. Michaels After a heartbreaking 4–1 loss in the 3A state championship in April, the Socorro Lady Warriors soccer team defeated the St. Michael's Lady Horsemen 1–0 in their home opener on Saturday. "It's a great feeling to play in front of home fans against a hard team," Socorro sophomore Faith Lucero...

Warriors defeat Cardinals 2–1 in home opener On Thursday, the Socorro Warriors soccer team (2–3) defeated the Robertson Cardinals (1–4) 2–1 in their home opener at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex. "Finally, finally, finally," Warriors head coach William Oxford said about playing at home. "We've only been on the road for three weeks almost. We've only had four matches away, but it feels nice to get back out here. It's so nice. We play so much better. You train on this type of grass. It just feels comfortable… Just the environment itself is conducive to quality soccer."

