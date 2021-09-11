CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, NM

News wrap: Top stories in Socorro

Socorro News Alert
 5 days ago

(SOCORRO, NM) What’s going on in Socorro? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

For more stories from the Socorro area, click here.

Socorro / dchieftain.com

Law and Order: Socorro Police Department

The following items were taken from reports at the Socorro Police Department. A victim reported at 12:54 p.m. an unknown suspect cashed a check at Vett’s Home and Garden LLC at 380 Vervain in Mesilla Park in the amount of $247. The victim said he did not authorize the check. A copy of the check was provided. No signature was used for the check. At this time there are no suspects. Read more

Socorro / dchieftain.com

Faith Lucero scores lone goal in Lady Warriors’ win over St. Michaels

After a heartbreaking 4–1 loss in the 3A state championship in April, the Socorro Lady Warriors soccer team defeated the St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen 1–0 in their home opener on Saturday. “It’s a great feeling to play in front of home fans against a hard team,” Socorro sophomore Faith Lucero... Read more

Socorro / dchieftain.com

Warriors defeat Cardinals 2–1 in home opener

On Thursday, the Socorro Warriors soccer team (2–3) defeated the Robertson Cardinals (1–4) 2–1 in their home opener at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex. “Finally, finally, finally,” Warriors head coach William Oxford said about playing at home. “We’ve only been on the road for three weeks almost. We’ve only had four matches away, but it feels nice to get back out here. It’s so nice. We play so much better. You train on this type of grass. It just feels comfortable… Just the environment itself is conducive to quality soccer.” Read more

El Paso / youtube.com

Socorro snaps 53-game losing streak with win over El Paso High

Socorro snaps 53-game losing streak with win over El Paso High Read more

Socorro News Alert

Socorro News Alert

Socorro, NM
With Socorro News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

