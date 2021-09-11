Top Olive Hill news stories
(OLIVE HILL, KY) What’s going on in Olive Hill? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Kentucky hospital pushed to its limits as lawmakers extend state of emergency due to Covid-19 surge – CNN
The 66-year-old great-grandmother from Olive Hill, Kentucky, said she and her husband discussed the vaccine, but kept putting it off and ultimately decided against it. She couldn’t explain why.Middleton spoke with CNN on Wednesday as she received a high flow of oxygen, saying she believes she got Covid-19 from her granddaughter who got sick. The virus then spread to everyone in her home. Middleton is doing better now, and is now encouraging her family — along with others — to get a shot. She cried speaking with CNN Wednesday, explaining that she thought she would die if she had to be put on a ventilator. Through tears, she also thanked the medical staff profusely and explained how supportive her church was during her time of. Read more
Morehead State RSVP volunteers help Bethany House during the pandemic
Members of Morehead State's AmeriCorps Seniors Retired Senior Volunteers Program (RSVP) have been helping an area charitable organization serve its clients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Bethany House Christian Service Center Inc. in Olive Hill has been helping low-income families in Carter County to become self-sufficient for the past 31 years.... Read more
Lula Belle (Dailey) Kiser
Lula Belle (Dailey) Kiser, age 76, of Ashland, Ohio, formerly of Olive Hill, Kentucky, passed away September 8th. She was a daughter of the late David Dailey and Mary Middleton (Dailey) Fultz. Lula Belle is now in heaven with the love of her life, Tony Kiser, who she had been married to for more than 56 years. Read more
Odis “Odie” Crank
Mr. Odis “Odie” Crank, age 94 of Olive hill, Kentucky passed away Sunday morning, September 5, 2021 at his residence. He was born December, 19, 1926 in Carter County, Kentucky to the late Earnest and Ella Cheeks Crank. Odie was of the Pentecostal Faith and was baptized in Jesus name... Read more
Comments / 0