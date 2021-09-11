Trending news headlines in Newport

ODFW announces changes to Pacific halibut sport fishery – Beginning Sept. 13 angling open 7 days week, daily bag limit of two halibut

NEWPORT, Ore – ODFW today announced changes in two subarea of the summer all-depth Pacific halibut sport fishery. Central Coast Subarea (Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain):. Beginning Sept. 13, angling opens seven days per week with a daily bag limit of two Pacific halibut. The annual limit remains six fish. Since recreational bottomfish fishing is also open to all-depth beginning in September, anglers may retain both bottomfish and halibut on the same trip. The nearshore fishery quota will be absorbed into the summer all-depth fishery.