Newport, OR

Trending news headlines in Newport

Newport Journal
 5 days ago

(NEWPORT, OR) Here are today’s top stories from the Newport area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Newport area, click here.

Lincoln City / thenewsguard.com

Support Elaine Starmer for Ward 1

Support Elaine Starmer for Ward 1

I support Elaine Starmer for Ward 1 city council in the September 21st, 2021 special election for three reasons. She has:. 1. Three years of experience on the Budget Committee which is critical to understanding how local government operates. 2. Acquired great skills over 38 years in enterprise level project... Read more

Newport / thenewsguard.com

Update: City of Newport data and phone outage repaired

Update: City of Newport data and phone outage repaired

------ The City of Newport governmental and service offices are experiencing an outage of data and phone services. The City I.T. Department is working on remedying the outage. The estimated down time is unknown. During the outage, communication with City Departments (City Hall, Public Works, Finance, Community Developments, Library, Performing Ars Center, Visual Arts Center, Recreation Center, 60+ Center, Police and Fire business offices) are unavailable. 911 and Police and Fire dispatch is not affected by this outage. Read more

Newport / youtube.com

Thursday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (9/9)

Thursday afternoon FOX 12 weather forecast (9/9)

The FOX 12 weather forecast for the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Read more

Newport / tillamookcountypioneer.net

ODFW announces changes to Pacific halibut sport fishery – Beginning Sept. 13 angling open 7 days week, daily bag limit of two halibut

ODFW announces changes to Pacific halibut sport fishery – Beginning Sept. 13 angling open 7 days week, daily bag limit of two halibut

NEWPORT, Ore – ODFW today announced changes in two subarea of the summer all-depth Pacific halibut sport fishery. Central Coast Subarea (Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain):. Beginning Sept. 13, angling opens seven days per week with a daily bag limit of two Pacific halibut. The annual limit remains six fish. Since recreational bottomfish fishing is also open to all-depth beginning in September, anglers may retain both bottomfish and halibut on the same trip. The nearshore fishery quota will be absorbed into the summer all-depth fishery. Read more

ABOUT

With Newport Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

