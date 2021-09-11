News wrap: Top stories in Saint Cloud

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) What’s going on in Saint Cloud? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

LOCAL HEADLINE

COVID-19 Numbers Not Better or Worse This Week at SC Hospital St. Cloud Hospital COVID-19 numbers aren't better or worse this week compared to last week. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON again this week. He says the COVID-19 Delta variant surge continues with numbers hospitalized in the mid 50s with 18 of those in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. The week before Morris indicated that CentraCare had 57 people hospitalized with 20 of them in the ICU. Based on that there is a slight drop in the amount of people hospitalized this week. Morris says 90% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated. He says those who have been vaccinated and are hospitalized are 75-plus years of age or older. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Huge Food Truck Festival Coming to St. Cloud October 9th A massive food truck festival is taking over the Miller auto Plaza parking lot in St. Cloud on October 9th:. Ready to Indulge in some of the States best Food Truck Food?. We will have more than only Food Trucks! Lots of fun planned for this event. Buy fall decor items and crafts, Pumpkins, Produce, Carve your own pumpkin, Joust Inflatable, DJ, AXE Throwing and much more! Read more

LATEST NEWS

St. Paul Man Accused of Pointing a Gun at a Woman in St. Cloud ST. CLOUD -- A St. Paul man is charged with pointing a gun at a woman's head and taking her car while at a St. Cloud hotel. According to the charges, the woman said she was at a hotel with 31-year-old Dominique Watson Saturday when he began accusing her of cheating on him. Read more

