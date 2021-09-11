Trending news headlines in Wiggins
(WIGGINS, MS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Wiggins.
Home For Sale: 50 Sunset Rd, Wiggins, MS 39577 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://50SunsetRd.C21.com 50 Sunset Rd Wiggins, MS 39577 MLS 379561 Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2200 Sq. Ft. Welcome to your little slice of Heaven in Wiggins. This beautiful 3 bed/3 bath home is situated on 5.3 acres and backs up to Sixteenth Section land. The beautiful eat in kitchen opens up to a dining room and the living room for an open concept feel. The master suite is one to escape to with custom built-ins, a walk in closet and a large bathroom. Large bonus room with a full bathroom. Walk out onto the back patio to a dream pool area overlooking the back of the property. You don't want to miss this home, it is stunning! Contact Agent: Christina Burks J. Carter & Company Read more
LIVE REPORT: Stone County Fair underway in Wiggins
LIVE REPORT: Stone County Fair underway in Wiggins
Family and friends gather to mourn Wiggins Firefighter Clint Jacobs
A man who gave so much to his community was laid to rest today as funeral services for Wiggins Firefighter Clint Jacobs were held. Loved ones gathered this morning to honor the life of Clint Jacobs, who passed away Sunday due to COVID-19. Jacobs was 46-years-old and was loved by... Read more
rest in God's arms brother you are home you're shift is over her b well done rest now thank you for all you did