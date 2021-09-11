Trending news headlines in Wiggins

Home For Sale: 50 Sunset Rd, Wiggins, MS 39577 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://50SunsetRd.C21.com 50 Sunset Rd Wiggins, MS 39577 MLS 379561 Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 Building Area: 2200 Sq. Ft. Welcome to your little slice of Heaven in Wiggins. This beautiful 3 bed/3 bath home is situated on 5.3 acres and backs up to Sixteenth Section land. The beautiful eat in kitchen opens up to a dining room and the living room for an open concept feel. The master suite is one to escape to with custom built-ins, a walk in closet and a large bathroom. Large bonus room with a full bathroom. Walk out onto the back patio to a dream pool area overlooking the back of the property. You don't want to miss this home, it is stunning! Contact Agent: Christina Burks J. Carter & Company Read more