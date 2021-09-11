News wrap: Headlines in Slippery Rock

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

 5 days ago

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) The news in Slippery Rock never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Slippery Rock area, click here.

Slippery Rock University Police’s (SRUPD) investigation into two racist Zoom bombing attacks in February has reached a dead-end out-of-state with no arrest. SRUPD executed at least six search warrants related to the case in an attempt to trace spoofed IP addresses back to the attackers, according to Kevin Sharkey, police chief of SRUPD. Read more

The Rock field hockey team played their first two games of the season on Thursday and Sunday. They split the two games, losing the first against Lindenwood University and pulling out a win against Queen’s University. “It was great for us to get on the field again and experience a... Read more

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - The Slippery Rock University men's soccer team scored two goals in the final four minutes of regulation to force overtime in an eventual 2-2 tie against Walsh University Wednesday at James Egli Field. The tie stretches The Rock's record to 1-0-2 while the Cavaliers move to... Read more

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - The Slippery Rock University women's soccer team scored seven goals on 29 shots leading to a 7-0 victory over Clarion University at James Egli Field Wednesday afternoon. With the win, Slippery Rock improves to 2-0-1 overall and 1-0-0 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division.... Read more

