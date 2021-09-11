CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, AR

What's up: News headlines in Nashville

Nashville Bulletin
 5 days ago

(NASHVILLE, AR) The news in Nashville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Nashville / swarkansasnews.com

Pamela G. Avery, 62, of Nashville died Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021, in Texarkana. She was born Aug. 9, 1959, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Dudley Avery and Yvonnie Cox Aull. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Cole... Read more

Malvern / malvern-online.com

The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards golf teams returned to their home course at the Malvern Country Club Tuesday for a 9-hole match hosting Hope, Fountain Lake, Arkadelphia and Nashville. Read full story details in Thursday's September 9 MDR newspaper edition. Read more

Nashville / swarkansasnews.com

Linda Kay McCauley Ellis, 69, of Highland, Ark., left her earthly home on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Hot Springs, Ark. Linda was born Feb. 01, 1952, in Nashville, Ark., to the late William and Bobbie Johnson McCauley. She was a retired homemaker that loved spending time with her grandchildren. Read more

CNN

FDA's vaccine advisers meet to decide whether Americans need boosters

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration started meeting Friday morning to discuss whether many Americans need to start getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine. The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations. They'll include Pfizer/BioNTech, which is arguing that there's enough evidence of waning immunity...
ABOUT

With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

