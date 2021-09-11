CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

What's up: Top news in Rochelle

 5 days ago

(ROCHELLE, IL) What’s going on in Rochelle? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rochelle area, click here.

Rochelle / superhits935.com

2020 and 2021 RTHS Athletic Hall of Fame Classes

Rochelle Township High School will hold an induction ceremony next Friday night for the 2020 and 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Classes. There was no ceremony last year for the 2020 Class due to the coronavirus pandemic. This will be the 17th and 18th induction classes at the school. Class... Read more

Oregon / rochellenews-leader.com

Cross Country: Rochelle harriers compete at Oregon Invitational

OREGON — The Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub varsity cross country teams faced off against Oregon, Newman Central Catholic and Amboy in a four-team, nonconference meet at Oregon Park West on Wednesday. The Hubs took third with 84 points, while the Lady Hubs also finished third with 51 points. Senior... Read more

Rochelle / rochellenews-leader.com

Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs take second at Harlem Invitational

MACHESNEY PARK — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team tied for second place with Rockford Auburn in the Harlem Invitational this past weekend. Eight Rochelle players took the court on Saturday, with all eight players bringing home medals. Both of Rochelle’s varsity singles players earned medals on Saturday. Senior... Read more

Rochelle / rochellenews-leader.com

Junior Tackle: Rochelle sweeps Stillman Valley

ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Junior Tackle teams enjoyed another successful weekend on the football field, finishing with four wins and zero losses against Stillman Valley on Saturday. The fifth-graders, sixth-graders and seventh-graders all remained unbeaten on the season, while the eighth-graders earned their second victory. Rochelle will host Dixon on Saturday, Sept. 11. Read more

