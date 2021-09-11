CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

What's up: Leading stories in Camp Verde

Camp Verde Journal
Camp Verde Journal
 5 days ago

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Here are today's top stories from the Camp Verde area.

Camp Verde

Town of Camp Verde opens registration for Fort Verde Days Parade

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Parks & Recreation Department has opened registration for the 65th annual Fort Verde Days Parade on Saturday, Oct. 9, according to a news release Wednesday. The parade will feature long time community members Dick and Brenda Hauser as the Grand Marshals for the parade... Read more

Camp Verde

Camp Verde Library launches free STEM activities

The library held its first STEM+(A) hour Sept. 1, during which kids built catapults out of wooden ice popsicle sticks and used them to make splatter paint art. Each Wednesday at 4 p.m. a different STEM+(A) activity will be available to children age 8 to 12 in the community for free. The activities are designed to engage children in a creative learning environment to help them develop critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills, Children’s Librarian Leticia Ancira said. Read more

Camp Verde

Overlay Road Work in Camp Verde, Rimrock, and Village of Oak Creek

Please be advised that Earth Resources Corporation, in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing asphalt overlay roadwork on Vista Drive in Camp Verde, Top ‘O’ the Morning Drive in Rimrock, and asphalt milling and overlay on Pinon Woods Drive, Ponderosa Road, and Cypress Place in the Village of Oak Creek. Read more

Camp Verde

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series at CVCL featuring Jo B. & Walton

(September 9, 2021) – Join us on Thursday, September 23rd from 5:30-7:00 pm in Camp Verde Community Library’s Fireside Room for our new free Special Concert Series, a spin-off of Music in the Stacks round-robin style concerts that take have taken place at the library for nearly 5 years. Music... Read more

With Camp Verde Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

