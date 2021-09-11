What's up: Leading stories in Camp Verde

Camp Verde Library launches free STEM activities

The library held its first STEM+(A) hour Sept. 1, during which kids built catapults out of wooden ice popsicle sticks and used them to make splatter paint art. Each Wednesday at 4 p.m. a different STEM+(A) activity will be available to children age 8 to 12 in the community for free. The activities are designed to engage children in a creative learning environment to help them develop critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills, Children’s Librarian Leticia Ancira said. Read more