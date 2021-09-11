Top Cameron news stories
(CAMERON, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Cameron area.
Interview With Summer Academy Football Team Member Camron Johnson
Seitz, Jeffrey D. 1976-2021 Cameron, Mo.
CAMERON, Mo. - Jeffrey Dean Seitz, 44, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sept. 4, 2021. Jeff was born Oct. 15, 1976 in Cameron. Jeff was a 1995 graduate of Cameron High school. He was employed as a contractor/supervisor for Evergy Power Plant Iatan in Weston, Missouri. Jeff is survived by:... Read more
Muslims in Kansas City reflect on 9/11 terror attacks
Members of the Muslim community around the Kansas City metro have come to accept a certain amount of Islamophobia in the years following Sept. 11, 2001. The younger generation hopes to eliminate that fear. Read more
We have come to the point we really don't trust anyone any more regardless of race created color religious and sexual orientation.
David P. Anderson 1947-2021
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA - David Preston Anderson, 73, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away September 2, 2021. He was born in Marceline, Missouri on December 1, 1947 to Morton and Thelma (Cannon) Anderson. David married Marjorie Anderson on June 15, 1968 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was an owner... Read more