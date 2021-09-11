CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

Top Cameron news stories

 5 days ago

(CAMERON, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Cameron area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cameron area, click here.

Cameron / youtube.com

Interview With Summer Academy Football Team Member Camron Johnson

Interview With Summer Academy Football Team Member Camron Johnson

Cameron / newspressnow.com

Seitz, Jeffrey D. 1976-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Jeffrey Dean Seitz, 44, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sept. 4, 2021. Jeff was born Oct. 15, 1976 in Cameron. Jeff was a 1995 graduate of Cameron High school. He was employed as a contractor/supervisor for Evergy Power Plant Iatan in Weston, Missouri. Jeff is survived by:...

Kansas City / kshb.com

Muslims in Kansas City reflect on 9/11 terror attacks

Members of the Muslim community around the Kansas City metro have come to accept a certain amount of Islamophobia in the years following Sept. 11, 2001. The younger generation hopes to eliminate that fear.

Cameron / mycameronnews.com

David P. Anderson 1947-2021

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLORIDA - David Preston Anderson, 73, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away September 2, 2021. He was born in Marceline, Missouri on December 1, 1947 to Morton and Thelma (Cannon) Anderson. David married Marjorie Anderson on June 15, 1968 in Kansas City, Missouri. He was an owner...

ABOUT

With Cameron News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

