What's up: Top news in Lewisville

Mentorships impact students of all ages The Shallow Ford Foundation has been fortunate to work with generous individuals and organizations who want to truly impact the lives of students of all ages. In this two-part series, we will look at the role mentorships play in several of these efforts. Shallow Ford Foundation. When we think of... Read more

Legacy Motown Revue Band Concert Set for Sept. 11 Lewisville will host the Legacy Motown Revue Band at Shallowford Square from 7-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The band pays tribute to the legendary icons of Motown. They will take you back to the days of The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire, The Temptations and many more. The band featuring talented singers that dance and sing, plus a six piece horn band. You will be transported back in time to one of the most influential periods in American musical history. Admission is free. Wutyasay food truck will offer a variety of food and Frosty Island will have shaved ice treats for sale. No pets please. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy a must see night of music in the square. Read more

Overturned trailer brings US-421 down to 1 lane near Lewisville FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An overturned trailer is slowing down traffic in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a traffic accident Thursday afternoon. The photo shared shows a trailer on its side halfway across the highway on US 421 Northbound just past Williams Road in... Read more

