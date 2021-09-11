CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's up: Top news in Lewisville

(LEWISVILLE, NC) What’s going on in Lewisville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Mentorships impact students of all ages

The Shallow Ford Foundation has been fortunate to work with generous individuals and organizations who want to truly impact the lives of students of all ages. In this two-part series, we will look at the role mentorships play in several of these efforts. Shallow Ford Foundation. When we think of... Read more

Legacy Motown Revue Band Concert Set for Sept. 11

Lewisville will host the Legacy Motown Revue Band at Shallowford Square from 7-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. The band pays tribute to the legendary icons of Motown. They will take you back to the days of The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire, The Temptations and many more. The band featuring talented singers that dance and sing, plus a six piece horn band. You will be transported back in time to one of the most influential periods in American musical history. Admission is free. Wutyasay food truck will offer a variety of food and Frosty Island will have shaved ice treats for sale. No pets please. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy a must see night of music in the square. Read more

Overturned trailer brings US-421 down to 1 lane near Lewisville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An overturned trailer is slowing down traffic in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a traffic accident Thursday afternoon. The photo shared shows a trailer on its side halfway across the highway on US 421 Northbound just past Williams Road in... Read more

Religion calendar, Saturday, Sept. 11

Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, will have worship services at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley will begin a new series with a sermon titled “Know Yourself that You May Know God.” Masking is required for all attendees in the sanctuary and anywhere inside the building. The 10:45 service will be live streamed on YouTube and Facebook. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org or call 336-725-8767. Read more

