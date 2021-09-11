What's up: News headlines in Southampton

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) The news in Southampton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Hope For Housing Fund Bill With New Governor, New Reality Supporters of state legislation that would allow the East End towns to impose a new tax on real estate sales to fund the creation of affordable housing are appealing to new Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the bill into law — something her predecessor refused to do two years ago. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Hampton Bays Taps John Foster As Its Next Athletic Director John Foster has steadily risen within the ranks of the Hampton Bays School District. After teaching and coaching in the Springs School District for nine years, Foster, 37, returned to... more. Hamptons Doc Fest, Southampton Arts Center To Present First Half Of ESPN’s Newest 30 For 30 Doc ‘Once Upon... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Westhampton Beach Boys Cross Country Has State Title Aspirations; Falvey, Hayes To Lead The Girls It’s not every year that a team starts the season in contention for a state title, but that’s the position the Westhampton Beach boys cross country team finds itself in... more. Hamptons Doc Fest, Southampton Arts Center To Present First Half Of ESPN’s Newest 30 For 30 Doc ‘Once Upon... Read more

TRENDING NOW