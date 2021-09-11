CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

What's up: News headlines in Southampton

Southampton News Beat
Southampton News Beat
 5 days ago

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) The news in Southampton never sleeps, and we've got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

East Hampton / sagharborexpress.com

Hope For Housing Fund Bill With New Governor, New Reality

Supporters of state legislation that would allow the East End towns to impose a new tax on real estate sales to fund the creation of affordable housing are appealing to new Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the bill into law — something her predecessor refused to do two years ago.

Hampton Bays / 27east.com

Hampton Bays Taps John Foster As Its Next Athletic Director

John Foster has steadily risen within the ranks of the Hampton Bays School District. After teaching and coaching in the Springs School District for nine years, Foster, 37, returned to Hampton Bays.

Westhampton Beach / 27east.com

Westhampton Beach Boys Cross Country Has State Title Aspirations; Falvey, Hayes To Lead The Girls

It's not every year that a team starts the season in contention for a state title, but that's the position the Westhampton Beach boys cross country team finds itself in.

Southampton / 27east.com

Hamptons Doc Fest, Southampton Arts Center To Present First Half Of ESPN's Newest 30 For 30 Doc 'Once Upon A Time In Queens'

People either loved or hated the 1986 World Series Champion New York Mets, there was no in between. Longtime fans of the Miracles certainly loved the charismatic swagger that nearly defined the team.

City
Southampton, NY
Southampton, NY
Southampton News Beat

Southampton News Beat

Southampton, NY
With Southampton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

