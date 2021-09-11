What's up: News headlines in Southampton
(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) The news in Southampton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Hope For Housing Fund Bill With New Governor, New Reality
Supporters of state legislation that would allow the East End towns to impose a new tax on real estate sales to fund the creation of affordable housing are appealing to new Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the bill into law — something her predecessor refused to do two years ago. Read more
Hampton Bays Taps John Foster As Its Next Athletic Director
John Foster has steadily risen within the ranks of the Hampton Bays School District. After teaching and coaching in the Springs School District for nine years, Foster, 37, returned to... more. Hamptons Doc Fest, Southampton Arts Center To Present First Half Of ESPN’s Newest 30 For 30 Doc ‘Once Upon... Read more
Westhampton Beach Boys Cross Country Has State Title Aspirations; Falvey, Hayes To Lead The Girls
It’s not every year that a team starts the season in contention for a state title, but that’s the position the Westhampton Beach boys cross country team finds itself in... more. Hamptons Doc Fest, Southampton Arts Center To Present First Half Of ESPN’s Newest 30 For 30 Doc ‘Once Upon... Read more
Hamptons Doc Fest, Southampton Arts Center To Present First Half Of ESPN’s Newest 30 For 30 Doc ‘Once Upon A Time In Queens’
People either loved or hated the 1986 World Series Champion New York Mets, there was no in between. Longtime fans of the Miracles certainly loved the charismatic swagger that nearly... more. It’s not every year that a team starts the season in contention for a state ... by Drew Budd. Read more
Comments / 0