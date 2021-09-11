CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

News wrap: Top stories in Muskegon Heights

Muskegon Heights Journal
Muskegon Heights Journal
 5 days ago

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) The news in Muskegon Heights never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Muskegon Heights area, click here.

Muskegon / mlive.com

MUSKEGON, MI – Deer hunting within the city of Muskegon would be allowed under a proposed ordinance. The draft deer hunting ordinance would allow bow and crossbow hunting on public or private land that is at least 5 acres and receives city approval. The ordinance proposal is the latest effort... Read more

Michigan / mix957gr.com

It's difficult to believe that it's been 20-years since that fateful day of September 11, 2002. Those moments were so stunning as we watched the airplanes hit the twin towers in New York City, and the Pentagon, with another crashing into a Shanksville, Pennsylvania field. It's certainly a day non of us will, or should, forget. Read more

Muskegon Heights / localsportsjournal.com

There have been a number of exciting surprises in the young high school football season. The Muskegon Heights Tigers are 2-0 for the first time in a long time. So are the Hart Pirates. Not a lot of fans were anticipating either of the two to be off to hot... Read more

Muskegon County / mlive.com

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A pilot program, aiming to improve early literacy, launching this year will provide free preschool and daycare services to around 100 children in Muskegon County. The privately funded 2-year preschool pilot, called Preschool for All, will initially be offered at Muskegon Public Schools, Muskegon Heights Public... Read more

ABOUT

With Muskegon Heights Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

