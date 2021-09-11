HopeHealth volunteers keep patients connected to their pets

Providence, R.I. — HopeHealth has launched a new volunteer pet care service to support the emotional bond patients at end of life have with their pets. The program is made possible through a partnership with Pet Peace of Mind, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping hospice and palliative care patients care for their pets. Based in Salem, Oregon, Pet Peace of Mind has affiliations with nearly 200 hospice and palliative care organizations around the country. HopeHealth is the first in Rhode Island to join the Pet Peace of Mind network.