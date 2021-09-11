Top stories trending in Greenville

ALMA LUCILE STINSON

Alma Lucile Stinson, 93, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 1, at Legacy at Town Creek, Palestine, TX. Lucile was born December 30, 1927 in Butler County, Alabama to Lonnie Carl Smith and Albia Pearl Hitson. She graduated from Georgiana (AL) High School in 1947 and married Charlie Watson Stinson in Greenville, AL. The couple moved to West Texas in April 1950. They lived in Bridgeport, Texas from 1963 until his retirement in 2002 when they relocated to Elkhart. Read more