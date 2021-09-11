CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, AL

Top stories trending in Greenville

Greenville News Beat
Greenville News Beat
 5 days ago

(GREENVILLE, AL) Here are today’s top stories from the Greenville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

Butler County / greenvilleadvocate.com

ALMA LUCILE STINSON

ALMA LUCILE STINSON

Alma Lucile Stinson, 93, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 1, at Legacy at Town Creek, Palestine, TX. Lucile was born December 30, 1927 in Butler County, Alabama to Lonnie Carl Smith and Albia Pearl Hitson. She graduated from Georgiana (AL) High School in 1947 and married Charlie Watson Stinson in Greenville, AL. The couple moved to West Texas in April 1950. They lived in Bridgeport, Texas from 1963 until his retirement in 2002 when they relocated to Elkhart. Read more

Greenville / greenvilleadvocate.com

Tigers beat the Trojans

Tigers beat the Trojans

The Greenville Tigers secured a 15-point victory during their first region game of the season against Charles Henderson. The game’s first score occurred when Henderson quarterback Parker Adams threw a 14-yard touchdown pass in the opening seconds of the second quarter. After securing the extra point, Charles Henderson led the Tigers 7-0. Read more

Headland / wdhn.com

The Extra Point: Greenville vs Headland

The Extra Point: Greenville vs Headland

HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — The Headland Rams hosted the Greenville Tigers in a 5A region two contest. Headland entered Friday with a 1-2 record and Greenville put their undefeated 3-0 record on the line. The Tigers remain undefeated and get the 23-0 win over the Rams. Read more

ABOUT

With Greenville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

