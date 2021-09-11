Top stories trending in Greenville
(GREENVILLE, AL) Here are today’s top stories from the Greenville area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.
ALMA LUCILE STINSON
Alma Lucile Stinson, 93, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 1, at Legacy at Town Creek, Palestine, TX. Lucile was born December 30, 1927 in Butler County, Alabama to Lonnie Carl Smith and Albia Pearl Hitson. She graduated from Georgiana (AL) High School in 1947 and married Charlie Watson Stinson in Greenville, AL. The couple moved to West Texas in April 1950. They lived in Bridgeport, Texas from 1963 until his retirement in 2002 when they relocated to Elkhart. Read more
Tigers beat the Trojans
The Greenville Tigers secured a 15-point victory during their first region game of the season against Charles Henderson. The game’s first score occurred when Henderson quarterback Parker Adams threw a 14-yard touchdown pass in the opening seconds of the second quarter. After securing the extra point, Charles Henderson led the Tigers 7-0. Read more
The Extra Point: Greenville vs Headland
HEADLAND, Ala (WDHN) — The Headland Rams hosted the Greenville Tigers in a 5A region two contest. Headland entered Friday with a 1-2 record and Greenville put their undefeated 3-0 record on the line. The Tigers remain undefeated and get the 23-0 win over the Rams. Read more
Comments / 0