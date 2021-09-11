Top stories trending in Stuttgart
(STUTTGART, AR) Here are today’s top stories from the Stuttgart area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Stuttgart area, click here.
Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce News: September 9, 2021
TONIGHT’S BICYCLE & PEDESTRIAN PLAN PUBLIC MEETING | SPORTSMAN’S GUIDE AD SPACES SELLING NOW | KIDS WEEK AT DR. LINDSAY GUEST’S OFFICE | DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 TESTING AVAILABLE DAILY | RIGHTFIBER IS COMING TO STUTTGART THIS FALL | MEMBER SPOTLIGHT | CITY SALES TAX REVENUES. Join us TONIGHT for a public... Read more
PCCUA’s Withers selected for Leadership Arkansas County program
Sherrick Withers, the Career Coach for the Stuttgart campus of Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (PCCUA), has been selected to participate in this year’s Leadership Arkansas County (LAC) program presented by the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce. Sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank, Leadership Arkansas County, which kicks... Read more
4A showdown awaits Stuttgart at Warren this week
There are not two more-storied programs in the 4A classification than the teams squaring off inside Warren’s Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium this Friday night. The Stuttgart Ricebirds and Warren Lumberjacks have claimed three of the last nine 4A state titles along with a combined 12 conference crowns. Both schools were state semifinalists in 2020. Read more
Celebrate Recovery to host barbecue dinner to benefit the Buerkle family on Monday
Celebrate Recovery in Stuttgart will hold a drive-thru barbecue dinner to help offset the cost of medical expenses for 13-year-old Daniel Buerkle and his family. Tori Raab, Celebrate Recovery’s assimilation and youth leader, said Daniel is living at Arkansas Children’s Hospital as he waits for a heart transplant. “His heart... Read more
Comments / 0