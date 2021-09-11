CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIFF Review: Joachim Trier’s ‘The Worst Person in the World’ is a rich character study and one of the year’s best films [Grade: A]

By Mina Takla
awardswatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn The Worst Person in the World, Joachim Trier delivers one of the year’s most introspective films that works both as a character study and an examination of generational identity. To label the film as a film about love and romantic relationships would do it a disservice: rather than simply...

awardswatch.com

awardswatch.com

Venice Review: Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg seethe in the Mexican heat of Michel Franco’s ‘Sundown’ [Grade: B]

Michel Franco returns to the Lido just one year after his New Order won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize, premiering his latest which also reunites him with Tim Roth after having done Chronic in 2015. Unfolding from a script Franco wrote with the British actor in mind, Sundown paints a disquieting portrait of a (white) middle-class family disintegrating as their summer holiday turns sour.
awardswatch.com

Venice Review: Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a visceral but ultimately uneven chaotic time-travel horror [Grade: C+]

Carnaby Street. Regent Street. Oxford Street. Piccadilly Circus. The West End. These are all areas of London, and they’re all part of or adjacent to Soho, the legendary neighborhood that defined the age of Swinging London during the 1960s, when the heart of the English capital went from gloomy, grey, dull to bright, exciting and eccentric. Mary Quant, the Beatles, the mods, sexual liberation become symbols of the changing capital, and they still are part of the national culture.
thepostathens.com

Film Review: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is Marvel’s best origin film in years

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings follows Shaun (Simu Liu), an Asian American man working as a valet with his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), neither of whom are fulfilling their potential. Following an assassination attempt, Shaun embarks on a globetrotting journey to find his long-lost sister, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang,) and bring the ring-wielding terrorist who sought his death to justice: his estranged father, Mandarin (Tony Leung).
awardswatch.com

Venice review: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ is a gripping and visually arresting opener to an exciting universe [Grade: A]

The two most important lines in Dune come at the very beginning and the very end. First, when Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) tells princeling son Paul (Timothée Chalamet) he needn’t desire the power he will soon hold – nor the hero arc he’s set for. Essentially reading straight from Joseph Campbell’s The Hero with a Thousand Faces, Leto says to the wavering adolescent: “A great man doesn’t seek to lead. He is called, and he answers.”
Person
Joachim Trier
awardswatch.com

Venice Review: Ana Lily Amirpour’s ‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’ is a vibrantly stylish, yet uneven ride [Grade C+]

Ana Lily Amirpour’s latest film, after a five-year absence due to her venturing into the world of TV, will take audiences on a stylish, hipster ride throughout the grungy streets of New Orleans. Barring Last Night in Soho, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is, without a doubt, one of the wildest films of the Venice Film Festival thus far. Despite the manic goings-on here, Amirpour’s film is lurid, somewhat mellow, and full of energy.
worldofreel.com

TIFF 2021: One of the Worst Editions in the History of the Famous Film Festival

I’m not entirely sure attending TIFF this year was worth it. Sure, there’s still a full two days of screenings left, but what the pandemic has done to this festival is devastating. The capacity restrictions, which are understandable given Canada’s restrictive COVID laws, made it very hard to book tickets for some of the higher-profile films such as “Dune” and “Belfast.” Good thing then that the generosity of studio publicists enabled me to watch most of them.
awardswatch.com

Venice Review: ‘Freaks Out’ is an electrifying and spectacular WWII adventure [Grade: B+]

September 1943. Fulvio, Cencio, Mario and Matilde live in suburban Rome, and they work for a man named Israel. They work for his circus: Fulvio is a particularly furry man, with superhuman force; Cencio is a light-skinned young man whose ability is to be an insect whisperer; Mario is short, kind and almost childlike, and he can attract metal objects thanks to his magnetism; Matilde is a fragile and vulnerable teenager who can’t afford to be touched by anyone, due to her electrocution power. Their show is magical, and Israel acts like a father to them: he cares for them and protects them from danger. Everything changes when Nazis get to Rome, forcing them to move out. Israel’s sudden disappearance further complicates things: what can they do? Where can they go? Some members of the group think it would be a good idea to join the other circus in town, run by Nazi officer Franz, a six-fingered man who, using ether, can see into the future. Franz knows that Germany is bound to lose the war, and to his officer brother’s contrary opinion, has a plan that can revert the destinies of an entire continent.
imdb.com

Dashcam Review: The Worst Person On Earth Screams Over Shaky Found Footage In This Grating Horror Movie [TIFF 2021]

Rob Savage helmed the excellent pandemic horror film "Host," which followed a group of friends having a seance during a Zoom call in the middle of lockdown. It was an ingenious, captivating, and genuinely creepy experience, and I very much enjoyed it. So it brings me no pleasure to say that Savage's latest pandemic-set horror flick, "Dashcam," is downright painful to watch.
awardswatch.com

TIFF Review: Asghar Farhadi hits a humanistic high with ‘A Hero’ [Grade: A]

Asghar Farhadi’s latest is one of his best, blending moral complications and social commentary to deliver an intellectual and emotional experience with a screenplay that should land on end-of-year best lists. Known for his knack for moral dilemmas that haunt the lives of his characters, Asghar Farhadi’s latest continues the...
awardswatch.com

Venice review: ‘Reflection’ is a brutal, technically accomplished but emotionally cold look at war and its consequences [Grade: B-]

Ukranian director Valentyn Vasyanovych won the hearts of many at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, when his Atlantis won the Orizzonti section. Atlantis was a post-apocalyptic dystopian film in a territory made inhabitable by the war between Russia and Ukraine. Vasyanovych was invited back to the Lido, this time in the Official Competition, to present Reflections, another film about the ongoing war in Eastern Ukraine.
NewsBreak
awardswatch.com

TIFF Review: Juho Kuosmanen’s ‘Compartment No. 6’ is a touching film on the essentialness of human connection [Grade: B+]

Quietly ruminating on what brings us together as humans, especially our need to connect as we navigate the harshness, and likely loneliness, of being alive. Poetic, contemplative and quietly touching, Compartment No. 6 is a film without fireworks, show-stopping moments or catharsis. Not for those who prefer the melodramatic over the thoughtful and introspective, this is a film that will likely have its strongest response in arthouse circles more attuned to this type of low-key, insightful storytelling.
awardswatch.com

Interview: Jan Matuszyński on his Oscar-shortlisted political thriller ‘Leave No Traces’

For one of Poland’s most exciting new filmmakers, Jan Matuszyński has few influences from his native country. In describing political thriller Leave No Traces (‘Żeby nie było śladów’), he cites the likes of Frances Ford Coppola’s espionage masterpiece The Conversation and the Coen’s espionage disasterpiece Burn After Reading. That’s part mission statement, part truth. Leave No Traces follows the real-life case of Grzegorz Przemyk, an 18-year-old aspiring poet and victim of police brutality whose cruel killing in 1983 became an anti-Communist touchstone. It also shone a light on the ineptitude of government investigators, who sought to blame each other as the case became a national scandal.
awardswatch.com

TIFF Review: Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a clever blend of nostalgia and thrills with a dazzling performance by Anya Taylor-Joy [Grade: B+]

A commercial horror flick rather than an attempt to address deeper issues, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho is an enjoyable, immersive experience with bits of nostalgia, excellent performances and outstanding technical credits that elevate it beyond standard horror fare. Any attempts to over-analyze the themes and messages in Soho...
awardswatch.com

TIFF Review: Despite a fearless performance from Maisa Abd Elhadi, Hany Abu Assad’s ‘Huda’s Salon’ is mostly a misfire [Grade: C]

Hany Abu Assad’s return to Palestinian dramas is a mixed bag of didactic storytelling and expertly delivered thrills. A feminist thriller that is both well-meaning and misguided. A new Hany Abu Assad film is always a reason to celebrate and Huda’s Salon brings special excitement for those following his recent...
awardswatch.com

TIFF Review: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s abortion drama ‘Lingui, the Sacred Bonds’ is a celebration of the resilience of Chadian women [Grade: B]

An interesting exploration of what it’s like to be a woman in modern-day Chad, Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s latest and much anticipated film, Lingui, The Sacred Bond, is Timbuktu meets 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. While ultimately delivering a satisfying viewing experience, it lacks what could have elevated it to a more striking picture about female oppression and empowerment.
awardswatch.com

Women rule 2021 Venice Film Festival Awards as French abortion drama ‘Happening’ wins Golden Lion; Penélope Cruz, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jane Campion take top prizes

The French abortion drama Happening from Audrey Diwan has won the Golden Lion at the 78th Venice Film Festival. Diwan is only the 6th woman to win the festival’s top prize after Margarethe von Trotta, Agnès Varda, Mira Nair, Sofia Coppola, and Chloé Zhao. It marks the first time in Venice history that women have won the Golden Lion in back to back years.
awardswatch.com

TIFF Review: Antoine Fuqua’s ‘The Guilty’ remake delivers a superb performance from Jake Gyllenhaal but the film remains in the shadow of the original [Grade: B]

A remake of the Oscar-shortlisted Danish film of the same name, The Guilty attempts to recreate the original’s sense of suspense and dread and partly succeeds. Remakes, especially those of recently celebrated foreign films, are always tricky. How do you rise up above the original, if any, and bring something that doesn’t feel like a re-telling but rather a re-imagining of the same story with a fresh take that makes the remake worth seeing?
