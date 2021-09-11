Top Iron Mountain news stories
Dickinson County Healthcare System renovates emergency room
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction staff continue renovations, as Dickinson County Healthcare System's emergency room is getting a complete overhaul. One ongoing project is renovating 15 private exam rooms. "The overall aesthetics and the updating of the facility needed to occur to really represent what we are all about,...
Sons of the American Legion Challenge
A challenge has been made to all S.A.L. Squadrons in Michigan to make a donation to the beautiful Upper Peninsula War Memorial atop the Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain. Some gave all and the Sons are asking each and everyone to give some. So far the Michigan Sons Detachment have donated $1,000. The Gladstone Squadron #71 has pledged $500 and South Haven Squad #49 has pledged $500 and the Stambaugh S.A.L. donated $2,000, the biggest donation so far. Past State Sons President Dennis Larson from Iron Mountain #50 and his committee are caretakers of this fine Memorial. Lights are being added to the columns of personalized pavers that represent veterans, past present and future. Each paver is associated with the specific war or conflict. It is such a beautiful sight to behold. Send Donations C/O U.P. Veterans Memorial, 609 Kennedy Road, Iron Mountain, Michigan. 49801. Shown from the left: from Iron Mountain Squadron #50 Steve Podgornik and Pat Lees, from Stambaugh Squadron #21 are Butch Testini, Dan Pangrazzi, Dan Fitzpatrick handing check to Past Michigan State Commander Dennis Larson and Current 5th Zone Commander John Pickard from Gladstone Squadron #71 and Jerry Telamonti Squadron #21.
Blessing Iron Mountain
During the Michigan Conference of Seventh-day Adventists Upper Peninsula camp meeting, the youth were given a mission along with $50, which was to bless Iron Mountain, the local community near Camp Sagola. Taking to heart the parable of the talents, one group decided to find a way to multiply what they had received. What God did in the few hours they were given will inspire you to go out and do the same! 🙏🏽🙌❤️ Watch the full story here. ⬆️ Check out their youth event coming October 14-17th. It is for youth and 100% run by youth. Go to www.miyouthretreat.com for more details. 🙏🏽🙌❤️
New VA hospital in Gladstone
New VA hospital in Gladstone
