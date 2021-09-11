Top Iron Mountain news stories

Sons of the American Legion Challenge

A challenge has been made to all S.A.L. Squadrons in Michigan to make a donation to the beautiful Upper Peninsula War Memorial atop the Pine Mountain Ski Jump in Iron Mountain. Some gave all and the Sons are asking each and everyone to give some. So far the Michigan Sons Detachment have donated $1,000. The Gladstone Squadron #71 has pledged $500 and South Haven Squad #49 has pledged $500 and the Stambaugh S.A.L. donated $2,000, the biggest donation so far. Past State Sons President Dennis Larson from Iron Mountain #50 and his committee are caretakers of this fine Memorial. Lights are being added to the columns of personalized pavers that represent veterans, past present and future. Each paver is associated with the specific war or conflict. It is such a beautiful sight to behold. Send Donations C/O U.P. Veterans Memorial, 609 Kennedy Road, Iron Mountain, Michigan. 49801. Shown from the left: from Iron Mountain Squadron #50 Steve Podgornik and Pat Lees, from Stambaugh Squadron #21 are Butch Testini, Dan Pangrazzi, Dan Fitzpatrick handing check to Past Michigan State Commander Dennis Larson and Current 5th Zone Commander John Pickard from Gladstone Squadron #71 and Jerry Telamonti Squadron #21. Read more