CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polson, MT

What's up: Leading stories in Polson

Polson Today
Polson Today
 5 days ago

(POLSON, MT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Polson.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Polson / leaderadvertiser.com

Code Girls program a problem-solving confidence booster

Code Girls program a problem-solving confidence booster

Girls in grades 4-8 are invited to participate in the Code Girls after-school program starting this fall at Polson and Ronan Boys and Girls Clubs. If there is enough interest, the program will be offered in St. Ignatius as well, as a new Boys and Girls Club will be starting in the school there. The course is also offered online. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Lake County / leaderadvertiser.com

Birth Announcements

Birth Announcements

Recent birth announcements for Lake County. Jasper Kelli Roberts was born Sept.1, 2021 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center in Ronan. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. His parents are Terrill Roberts and Mara Torgerson of Polson. His paternal grandparents are Robin Gallegos of Layton, Utah, and Jake Roberts of Florida. His maternal grandparents are Dallas Torgerson and Laurel Torgerson of Polson, and Derryl Torgerson of Kalispell. Jasper joins siblings Sarah-Jay and Drako-Jones. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Polson / kpax.com

Polson in need of school bus drivers

Polson in need of school bus drivers

The Polson School District is seeing a shortage of school bus drivers and is looking for more drivers to get behind the wheel. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Libby / thewesternnews.com

Robin Vincent Hersel, 74

Robin Vincent Hersel, 74

Robin Vincent Hersel, 74, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at Kalispell Regional Medical Center with her loved ones by her side. Robin Wynne Vincent’s story began March 23, 1947, when she was born to William Forth Vincent and Hazel Butte Vincent in Polson, Montana. Perhaps it was because she was born in March, but Robin always had luck on her side when the odds were against her. She defied open-heart surgery, brain surgery and, most recently, a risky procedure on her ribs to help her lungs. If she couldn’t live the way she loved to live, then earth be darned. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FDA's vaccine advisers meet to decide whether Americans need boosters

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration started meeting Friday morning to discuss whether many Americans need to start getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine. The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations. They'll include Pfizer/BioNTech, which is arguing that there's enough evidence of waning immunity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
Polson, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
CNN

Sons of Alex Murdaugh's late housekeeper 'viewed him as family,' lawyer says

(CNN) — The investigation into the killings of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son in June have prompted authorities to open other inquiries into at least two other deaths within the last several years -- most recently that of the family's housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Now, Satterfield's sons are suing Murdaugh, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt
Polson Today

Polson Today

Polson, MT
41
Followers
195
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Polson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy