What's up: Leading stories in Polson

Robin Vincent Hersel, 74

Robin Vincent Hersel, 74, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at Kalispell Regional Medical Center with her loved ones by her side. Robin Wynne Vincent’s story began March 23, 1947, when she was born to William Forth Vincent and Hazel Butte Vincent in Polson, Montana. Perhaps it was because she was born in March, but Robin always had luck on her side when the odds were against her. She defied open-heart surgery, brain surgery and, most recently, a risky procedure on her ribs to help her lungs. If she couldn’t live the way she loved to live, then earth be darned. Read more