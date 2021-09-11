What's up: Leading stories in Polson
Code Girls program a problem-solving confidence booster
Girls in grades 4-8 are invited to participate in the Code Girls after-school program starting this fall at Polson and Ronan Boys and Girls Clubs. If there is enough interest, the program will be offered in St. Ignatius as well, as a new Boys and Girls Club will be starting in the school there. The course is also offered online. Read more
Birth Announcements
Recent birth announcements for Lake County. Jasper Kelli Roberts was born Sept.1, 2021 at the St. Luke New Beginnings Birth Center in Ronan. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. His parents are Terrill Roberts and Mara Torgerson of Polson. His paternal grandparents are Robin Gallegos of Layton, Utah, and Jake Roberts of Florida. His maternal grandparents are Dallas Torgerson and Laurel Torgerson of Polson, and Derryl Torgerson of Kalispell. Jasper joins siblings Sarah-Jay and Drako-Jones. Read more
Polson in need of school bus drivers
The Polson School District is seeing a shortage of school bus drivers and is looking for more drivers to get behind the wheel. Read more
Robin Vincent Hersel, 74
Robin Vincent Hersel, 74, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at Kalispell Regional Medical Center with her loved ones by her side. Robin Wynne Vincent’s story began March 23, 1947, when she was born to William Forth Vincent and Hazel Butte Vincent in Polson, Montana. Perhaps it was because she was born in March, but Robin always had luck on her side when the odds were against her. She defied open-heart surgery, brain surgery and, most recently, a risky procedure on her ribs to help her lungs. If she couldn’t live the way she loved to live, then earth be darned. Read more
