What's up: Top news in Vandalia

Shelley J. Edwards
Shelley J. Edwards, 55, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 10:02 AM, Tuesday, September 07, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Per Shelley’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Family of Shelley Edwards. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Read more
Charter’s Patio Creator John Willms honored with Key To the City of Vandalia on Wednesday evening
Charter’s Patio in downtown Vandalia has become a gathering spot for a number of events in the past couple of years. And, the man that made it happen was honored by the City of Vandalia on Wednesday evening. During a concert at Charter’s Patio on Wednesday evening, Vandalia Mayor Rick... Read more
One Month from today State Sen & Gubernatorial Candidate Bailey will make another stop in Fayette County
One month from today, State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey will make another fundraising campaign stop in Fayette County. Senator Bailey will be on hand at Sheldon Schulte Construction at 1712 N 1150 St in rural Vandalia for an event from 4 pm to 9 pm that day, which will include a meal, live music and silent and public auctions. Read more
