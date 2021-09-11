What's up: Top news in Vandalia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

Vandalia News Watch
 5 days ago

(VANDALIA, IL) What’s going on in Vandalia? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Vandalia area, click here.

Shelley J. Edwards

Shelley J. Edwards

Shelley J. Edwards, 55, of Vandalia, IL passed away at 10:02 AM, Tuesday, September 07, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. Per Shelley’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Family of Shelley Edwards. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Read more

Charter's Patio Creator John Willms honored with Key To the City of Vandalia on Wednesday evening

Charter’s Patio Creator John Willms honored with Key To the City of Vandalia on Wednesday evening

Charter’s Patio in downtown Vandalia has become a gathering spot for a number of events in the past couple of years. And, the man that made it happen was honored by the City of Vandalia on Wednesday evening. During a concert at Charter’s Patio on Wednesday evening, Vandalia Mayor Rick... Read more

One Month from today State Sen & Gubernatorial Candidate Bailey will make another stop in Fayette County

One Month from today State Sen & Gubernatorial Candidate Bailey will make another stop in Fayette County

One month from today, State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey will make another fundraising campaign stop in Fayette County. Senator Bailey will be on hand at Sheldon Schulte Construction at 1712 N 1150 St in rural Vandalia for an event from 4 pm to 9 pm that day, which will include a meal, live music and silent and public auctions. Read more

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia, IL
ABOUT

With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

