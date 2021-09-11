Top stories trending in Yreka

(YREKA, CA) What’s going on in Yreka? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Yreka area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

Weed marks The Spot: New biz serves frozen yogurt and fancy grilled cheeses A new business in Weed serves two popular food items that go together deliciously – frozen yogurt and grilled cheese sandwiches. The Spot Cafe & Fro-Yo opened in mid-July in downtown Weed at 284 Main St. Co-owners Casey Fredrickson and Khamsy Bowles said they wanted to create a place for... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

A place to go: City of Yreka provides portable toilets at homeless camps until permanent solution is found A few weeks ago, portable toilets were installed around three homeless camp areas in Yreka. The city council on Tuesday agreed to pay Siskiyou Sanitary Services for the toilets' rent and maintenance for six months, after which they'll revisit the issue. Originally, the plan was to authorize a Supplemental Appropriation... Read more

LATEST NEWS

SchoolWatch: Yreka High School will remain on remote learning through next week amid COVID-19 outbreaks YREKA, Calif. — After transitioning to remote learning this week because of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks, Yreka Union High School's superintendent says that the school will remain on that status through the end of next week. "The community rate of infection continues to rise at an alarming rate," Superintendent Mark Greenfield... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE