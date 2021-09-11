CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matawan, NJ

Old Bridge police investigating fatal Rt. 35 accident that left one 19-year-old dead

Asbury Park Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLD BRIDGE – Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident on Route 35 that left a Matawan man dead early Saturday morning. At 2:32 a.m., a black 2019 Ford F250 pickup truck went airborne after it stuck the concrete divider at Laurence Parkway on Route 35 South. The driver, 19-year-old Juan Gonzalez Jr., was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, acting Police Chief Joseph Mandola Jr. said.

www.app.com

