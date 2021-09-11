What's up: Top news in Wellington

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, OH

 5 days ago

(WELLINGTON, OH) The news in Wellington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Wellington / morningjournal.com

Hawley Road bridge in Wellington Township closed until further notice

Hawley Road, between between Peck-Wadsworth Road and state Route 18 in Wellington Township, is closed effective immediately, according to a news release from the Lorain County engineer. It was determined that repairs need to be made to the Hawley Road bridge to ensure the integrity of the structure, the release... Read more

Wellington / chroniclet.com

Library Card Sign-up Month in Wellington

WELLINGTON — September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and the Herrick Memorial Library is celebrating. Adults, teens and children who apply for their first card at the library in Wellington will be entered into a prize drawing. If you already have a card, use it to check out Herrick... Read more

Wellington / chroniclet.com

Wine tasting at Findley State Park

WELLINGTON — The sixth annual Friends of Findley State Park wine-tasting event will be 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the park’s campground pavilion and amphitheater, south of Wellington. Sample vintages from local wineries and enjoy live music, food and drawings while raising money to benefit the park. No outside food is... Read more

Lorain County / youtube.com

Lorain County Farm Auction

148 acres-2 parcels-gentlemen's farm-tillable acreage Parcel 1, 12.86 acres with the house and outbuildings. Parcel 2, 134.96 acres of tiled, mostly tillable acreage including 23 acres of woods. Tuesday, September 28, 6:00 PM 39151 State Route 18, Wellington, OH 44090 Auction will be conducted by Seth and Steve Andrews of RES Auction Services For more information, go to www.RES.bid or call 833-SOLD-RES. Read more

Wellington News Alert

With Wellington News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

