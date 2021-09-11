What's up: Top news in Wellington
Hawley Road bridge in Wellington Township closed until further notice
Hawley Road, between between Peck-Wadsworth Road and state Route 18 in Wellington Township, is closed effective immediately, according to a news release from the Lorain County engineer. It was determined that repairs need to be made to the Hawley Road bridge to ensure the integrity of the structure, the release... Read more
Library Card Sign-up Month in Wellington
WELLINGTON — September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and the Herrick Memorial Library is celebrating. Adults, teens and children who apply for their first card at the library in Wellington will be entered into a prize drawing. If you already have a card, use it to check out Herrick... Read more
Wine tasting at Findley State Park
WELLINGTON — The sixth annual Friends of Findley State Park wine-tasting event will be 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the park’s campground pavilion and amphitheater, south of Wellington. Sample vintages from local wineries and enjoy live music, food and drawings while raising money to benefit the park. No outside food is... Read more
Lorain County Farm Auction
148 acres-2 parcels-gentlemen's farm-tillable acreage Parcel 1, 12.86 acres with the house and outbuildings. Parcel 2, 134.96 acres of tiled, mostly tillable acreage including 23 acres of woods. Tuesday, September 28, 6:00 PM 39151 State Route 18, Wellington, OH 44090 Auction will be conducted by Seth and Steve Andrews of RES Auction Services For more information, go to www.RES.bid or call 833-SOLD-RES. Read more
