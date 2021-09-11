What's up: Top news in Wellington

(WELLINGTON, OH) The news in Wellington never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Hawley Road bridge in Wellington Township closed until further notice Hawley Road, between between Peck-Wadsworth Road and state Route 18 in Wellington Township, is closed effective immediately, according to a news release from the Lorain County engineer. It was determined that repairs need to be made to the Hawley Road bridge to ensure the integrity of the structure, the release...

Library Card Sign-up Month in Wellington WELLINGTON — September is National Library Card Sign-up Month and the Herrick Memorial Library is celebrating. Adults, teens and children who apply for their first card at the library in Wellington will be entered into a prize drawing. If you already have a card, use it to check out Herrick...

Wine tasting at Findley State Park WELLINGTON — The sixth annual Friends of Findley State Park wine-tasting event will be 2-8 p.m. Saturday at the park's campground pavilion and amphitheater, south of Wellington. Sample vintages from local wineries and enjoy live music, food and drawings while raising money to benefit the park. No outside food is...

