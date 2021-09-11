CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater news wrap: What’s trending

 5 days ago

(SWEETWATER, TX) The news in Sweetwater never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sweetwater area, click here.

2.6 earthquake rattles Big Country

2.6 earthquake rattles Big Country

Georgetown / fishercountychronicle.com

Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Joyce Howard passed peacefully with loved ones at her side in Georgetown, Texas. Joyce is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Jerry W. Howard, her son James (Randy) Howard and daughter-in-law Donna Howard, daughter Julie Howard Pherivong and son-in-law Jean Maurice Pherivong, grandchildren Lindsay Howard, Matthew Howard, Katherine Pherivong, Eli Pherivong and Xavier (Max) Pherivong. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Ann Matthies and nephew Rodney Matthies, her brother-in-law John Howard and niece Jill Wallace. Read more

Sweetwater / fishercountychronicle.com

Buddy and Sherie Alldredge (Sweetwater) went to Yakutat, Alaska with their copy of the Double Mountain Chronicle in tow. A week of Continuing Education ( ….and some fishing) was enjoyed. Don't forget to grab a copy of the Double Mountain Chronicle on your adventure. Take a photo with the paper wherever your adventure takes you and send it to us. You can text the photo to 325-933-8129 or email… Read more

Sweetwater / sweetwaterreporter.com

Sweetwater and San Angelo Lake View play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the home opener for the Mustangs. Both teams are off to an 0-2 start with the Mustangs losing to Stephenville and Jim Ned, while the Chiefs' losses have come against Lamesa and Pecos. Read more

