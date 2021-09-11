Sweetwater news wrap: What’s trending
2.6 earthquake rattles Big Country
Wanda Joyce Farmer Howard
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Joyce Howard passed peacefully with loved ones at her side in Georgetown, Texas. Joyce is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Jerry W. Howard, her son James (Randy) Howard and daughter-in-law Donna Howard, daughter Julie Howard Pherivong and son-in-law Jean Maurice Pherivong, grandchildren Lindsay Howard, Matthew Howard, Katherine Pherivong, Eli Pherivong and Xavier (Max) Pherivong. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Ann Matthies and nephew Rodney Matthies, her brother-in-law John Howard and niece Jill Wallace. Read more
NOMADIC NEWSPAPER HEADS TO THE LAST FRONTIER heads to the Last Frontier
Buddy and Sherie Alldredge (Sweetwater) went to Yakutat, Alaska with their copy of the Double Mountain Chronicle in tow. A week of Continuing Education ( ….and some fishing) was enjoyed. Don't forget to grab a copy of the Double Mountain Chronicle on your adventure. Take a photo with the paper wherever your adventure takes you and send it to us. You can text the photo to 325-933-8129 or email… Read more
Mustangs host Chiefs in battle of 0-2 teams
Sweetwater and San Angelo Lake View play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the home opener for the Mustangs. Both teams are off to an 0-2 start with the Mustangs losing to Stephenville and Jim Ned, while the Chiefs' losses have come against Lamesa and Pecos. Read more
