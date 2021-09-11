CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody, WY

What's up: News headlines in Cody

Cody Today
 5 days ago

(CODY, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Cody.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cody area, click here.

Cody / codyenterprise.com

Kevin Robert Mayberry

Kevin Robert Mayberry, 49, died peacefully of natural causes in Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Kevin had an adventurous spirit, moving with his family from his birthplace in Sioux City, Iowa to the mountains of Cody in 1980. As a small lad, his favorite summertime fun was to hitch... Read more

Cody / codyenterprise.com

John Layne Oberly

John Layne Oberly, 62, of Cody, passed away at his home on Sept. 5, 2021. He is the son of Harriet Eileen Bennit Oberly and John William Oberly of Clark County, Ohio. Survived by stepson Brad Michael Owens, daughter Danielle Marie Oberly Borgerding, siblings Jerry Nathan Oberly and Gary Gale Oberly of Springfield, Ohio, sister Cynthia Jayne Oberly Haley (Dec. 10, 1960-May 23, 1917), grandchildren Alaina Owens, Astra Owens, Cole Owens, Evan Chase Borgerding, many nieces and nephews. Read more

Cody / codyenterprise.com

9/11 remembered at Cody Library

Everybody has a story about Sept. 11. That was the idea the Cody Library staff focused on as they created a series of tributes to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks that day and those who rushed to the rescue. For the entire month of September, there... Read more

Cody / codyenterprise.com

William ‘Bill’ Frederick Finefield

William “Bill” Frederick Finefield, 80, of Cody passed away on Aug. 30, 2021. Bill was born May 8, 1941, in Little Rock, Ark. He was the oldest of seven children born to William Kelly Finefield and Emma Marie Glisan. On June 15, 1963, he married the love of his life,... Read more

ABOUT

With Cody Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

