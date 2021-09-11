News wrap: Headlines in Tillamook

(TILLAMOOK, OR) The news in Tillamook never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Chamber Chatter: Welcome your new employees with the Tillamook Toolkit This week as Food Roots, one of our Chamber members, announced the addition of two new employees to its staff, our team at the Chamber packaged up two Tillamook Toolkits to send off to their storefront. Chock full of locally sourced goodies, the toolkit serves as our way of welcoming individuals to their new jobs and to our community! Read more

Gordon's Update September 9 We have a weak ridge of high pressure that will shift eastward today as an upper level trough of low pressure moves in tonight through tomorrow morning. This is keeping us with an increased onshore flow that will also result in not as much clearing of the clouds today and tomorrow. So, this means mostly cloudy skies today and tomorrow with afternoon winds becoming westerly to northwesterly 5-10, highs today near 68, tomorrow only up to 64. With the thickened marine layer at night there could be some light mist in the morning hours when the layer will be the thickest, calm nighttime winds, lows near 52 tonight but down to 44 tomorrow night. Read more

Online Dessert Auction Planned to Assist Local Families with COVID-19 Impacts – Mark Your Calendars Sept. 19 from 2 to 5 pm Last year at this time, our community was reeling from the Pike Road Fire near Bay City, and sheltering evacuees from the Lincoln County fire. PNW Fire Relief quickly organized a dessert auction that raised thousands of dollars for the fire victims. PNW Fire Relief founder and organizer Jesse Borough has continued his philanthropic efforts in 2021, making numerous trips to the Klamath Basin delivering supplies and truckloads of feed for local farmers and ranchers that have been devastated by the wildfires. Read more

