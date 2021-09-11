CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Stockton, TX

What's up: Top news in Fort Stockton

Fort Stockton Times
Fort Stockton Times
 5 days ago

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) The news in Fort Stockton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fort Stockton area, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Fort Stockton / fortstocktonpioneer.com

Edward Nicholas Ramirez

Edward Nicholas Ramirez

Body Edward Nicholas Ramirez, 26, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4 2021, in Fort Stockton. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Eternity Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Fort Stockton / fortstocktonpioneer.com

Jose “Saul” Cadena

Jose “Saul” Cadena

Body Josue “Saul” Cadena, 60, of Fort Stockton, Texas, passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, in Temple, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from noon-8 p.m. at Eternity Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. at... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Fort Stockton / marfapublicradio.org

In Efforts To Restore Fort Stockton’s Comanche Springs, Hope Springs Eternal

In Efforts To Restore Fort Stockton’s Comanche Springs, Hope Springs Eternal

Today, Fort Stockton is pocked with dusty craters and empty canals, but this West Texas town was once known as the “Spring City of Texas.” The nickname came from Comanche Springs, which flowed prolifically until the 1950s when groundwater pumping picked up and dried the springs. Kirby Warnock starts his... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Fort Stockton / fortstocktonpioneer.com

Modesta G. Rios

Modesta G. Rios

Body Modesta G. Rios passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, at the age of 88. She was born Feb. 24, 1933, in Sanderson, Texas, to Magdaleno Fierro Rios and Antonia Gonzales Rios. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Fidel Rios, Magdaleno G. Rios, Jr.; sister, Santos Gonzales; sons, Daniel Chavez and Frank Chavez. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Fort Stockton, TX
Fort Stockton, TX
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton, TX
20
Followers
163
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Stockton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy