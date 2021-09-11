What's up: Top news in Fort Stockton
Edward Nicholas Ramirez
Body Edward Nicholas Ramirez, 26, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4 2021, in Fort Stockton. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Eternity Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at... Read more
Jose “Saul” Cadena
Body Josue “Saul” Cadena, 60, of Fort Stockton, Texas, passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, in Temple, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from noon-8 p.m. at Eternity Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. at... Read more
In Efforts To Restore Fort Stockton’s Comanche Springs, Hope Springs Eternal
Today, Fort Stockton is pocked with dusty craters and empty canals, but this West Texas town was once known as the “Spring City of Texas.” The nickname came from Comanche Springs, which flowed prolifically until the 1950s when groundwater pumping picked up and dried the springs. Kirby Warnock starts his... Read more
Modesta G. Rios
Body Modesta G. Rios passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, at the age of 88. She was born Feb. 24, 1933, in Sanderson, Texas, to Magdaleno Fierro Rios and Antonia Gonzales Rios. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Fidel Rios, Magdaleno G. Rios, Jr.; sister, Santos Gonzales; sons, Daniel Chavez and Frank Chavez. Read more
