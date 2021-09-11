What's up: Top news in Fort Stockton

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) The news in Fort Stockton never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Edward Nicholas Ramirez Body Edward Nicholas Ramirez, 26, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4 2021, in Fort Stockton. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Eternity Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at... Read more

Jose “Saul” Cadena Body Josue “Saul” Cadena, 60, of Fort Stockton, Texas, passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, in Temple, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from noon-8 p.m. at Eternity Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at 10 a.m. at... Read more

In Efforts To Restore Fort Stockton’s Comanche Springs, Hope Springs Eternal Today, Fort Stockton is pocked with dusty craters and empty canals, but this West Texas town was once known as the “Spring City of Texas.” The nickname came from Comanche Springs, which flowed prolifically until the 1950s when groundwater pumping picked up and dried the springs. Kirby Warnock starts his... Read more

