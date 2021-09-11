Top Berlin news stories
Jeannette E. (Theriault) Blanchette
Jeannette E. (Theriault) Blanchette, 86, of Berlin, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her children. She was born in Gilman, VT, on January 2, 1935, the daughter of Alphonse and Emma (Guilbeault) Theriault and was a lifelong resident of Berlin. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1953 and married Joseph R. E. Blanchette on May 7, 1955. Together they had three children. Jeannette was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the Ladies of St. Anne, the Church Altar Guild and was involved with the Lazarus Ministry and the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop. Read more
Obituary Roger R. Gagne
Roger R. Gagne, 88, of Berlin, NH passed away on Monday Sept. 6, 2021 at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, after a period of failing health. He was born in Berlin, NH on Sept. 21, 1932 the son of the late Edward and Juliette (Bergeron) Gagne and has been a lifelong resident. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by the Brown Company, James River Corporation and Berlin Housing Authority. He spent 24 years in the Army National Guard. Roger was a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Berlin Council. Read more
'Cowboy in The Woods' author at Berlin Library
BERLIN — Retired N.H. Fish & Game Lt. Wayne Saunders will present the first book in the Berlin Public Library’s Junior Game Warden series on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Kelley Park. The park is located next to the Berlin Public Library on Main Street. The book titled, “A Cowboy in the Woods,” was written by Wayne Saunders and Lindsay Webb, and illustrated by Ashley Mayer. Read more
Berlin Police face civil suit over handling of video incident
A hospitalized man who was video recorded without his consent by a former Berlin police officer is seeking monetary damages, claiming the police department failed to protect him and investigate the incident. The suit stems from a January 2019 encounter between on-duty officer Phillip Pelletier and a man in psychiatric... Read more
