Top Berlin news stories

Jeannette E. (Theriault) Blanchette

Jeannette E. (Theriault) Blanchette, 86, of Berlin, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her children. She was born in Gilman, VT, on January 2, 1935, the daughter of Alphonse and Emma (Guilbeault) Theriault and was a lifelong resident of Berlin. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1953 and married Joseph R. E. Blanchette on May 7, 1955. Together they had three children. Jeannette was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the Ladies of St. Anne, the Church Altar Guild and was involved with the Lazarus Ministry and the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop. Read more