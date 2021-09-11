Trending news headlines in Taos
Old wounds heal through present interactions
The Taos News has committed to implement a weekly column to help educate our community about emotional healing through grief. People may write questions to Golden Willow Retreat, and they will be answered privately to you and possibly as a future article for others. Please list a first name that grants permission for printing. Read more
Tigers fail to tame Broncos
The Taos High School Tigers took to their home field on Friday night (Sept. 3) against the Kirtland Central Broncos. Unfortunately, their losing streak continued in the high-scoring affair that saw the Broncos win 63-34. The victory pushes Kirtland Central to a 2-1 record and drops the Tigers to 0-3. Read more
Holy Cross: Backup generator needs work
Holy Cross Medical Center is drawing up contingency plans should an unexpected power outage occur after it discovered that its backup diesel generator was not functioning properly this week. The discovery was made during regular infrastructure inspections, according to a statement released by Holy Cross Wednesday (Sep. 8). The generator... Read more
Woman makes history as first female police chief in Taos Pueblo
Woman makes history as first female police chief in Taos Pueblo Subscribe to KOAT on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1jocB9r Get more Albuquerque news: http://www.koat.com Like us: http://facebook.com/KOAT7 Follow us: https://twitter.com/koat7news Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/koat7/ Read more
