Trending news headlines in Taos

Taos, NM

Taos Digest
Taos Digest
 5 days ago

(TAOS, NM) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Taos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Taos area, click here.

Taos / taosnews.com

Old wounds heal through present interactions

Old wounds heal through present interactions

The Taos News has committed to implement a weekly column to help educate our community about emotional healing through grief. People may write questions to Golden Willow Retreat, and they will be answered privately to you and possibly as a future article for others. Please list a first name that grants permission for printing.

Taos / taosnews.com

Tigers fail to tame Broncos

Tigers fail to tame Broncos

The Taos High School Tigers took to their home field on Friday night (Sept. 3) against the Kirtland Central Broncos. Unfortunately, their losing streak continued in the high-scoring affair that saw the Broncos win 63-34. The victory pushes Kirtland Central to a 2-1 record and drops the Tigers to 0-3.

Taos / taosnews.com

Holy Cross: Backup generator needs work

Holy Cross: Backup generator needs work

Holy Cross Medical Center is drawing up contingency plans should an unexpected power outage occur after it discovered that its backup diesel generator was not functioning properly this week. The discovery was made during regular infrastructure inspections, according to a statement released by Holy Cross Wednesday (Sep. 8). The generator...

Taos / youtube.com

Woman makes history as first female police chief in Taos Pueblo

Woman makes history as first female police chief in Taos Pueblo

Woman makes history as first female police chief in Taos Pueblo

Taos, NM
Taos, NM
Taos Digest

Taos Digest

Taos, NM
With Taos Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

